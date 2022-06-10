Uncategorized

Global UV Lamping Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

UV Lamping market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global UV Lamping market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure UV Lamp

High-intensityUV Lamp

Ozone UV Lamp

Others

Segment by Application

Water Treatment Uses

Laboratory Uses

Hospital Uses

Others

By Company

Philips Lighting

LightSources

OSRAM

Heraeus

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation

Hanovia

Aquafine

Lit Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 UV Lamping Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global UV Lamping Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ordinary Cathode Low Pressure UV Lamp
1.2.3 High-intensityUV Lamp
1.2.4 Ozone UV Lamp
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global UV Lamping Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Treatment Uses
1.3.3 Laboratory Uses
1.3.4 Hospital Uses
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global UV Lamping Production
2.1 Global UV Lamping Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global UV Lamping Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global UV Lamping Production by Region
2.3.1 Global UV Lamping Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global UV Lamping Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global UV Lamping Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global UV Lamping Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global UV Lamping Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global UV Lamping Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global UV Lamping Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global UV Lamping Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales UV Lamping by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global UV Lamping Revenue by Region
 

 

