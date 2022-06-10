2022-2027 Global and Regional Rhenium Disulfide Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Rhenium Disulfide market was valued at 24.33 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 17.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

ReS2 (Rhenium Disulfide) is a transition metal dichalcogenide with a silvery black appearance. Electronically it is a semiconductor with an indirect band gap. Crystals appear flower-like, individual leaves are easy to cleave due to their layered crystal structure, held together by van der Waals force. Rhenium Disulfide is a new 2-Dimensional material and used as a semiconductor. The CAS number is 12038-63-0. The molecular weight is 250.33 and the density is 7.506.Rhenium disulfide production has high technology barrier and is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are just several producing companies in the world rhenium disulfide industry. The main market players are HQ Graphene, 2D Semiconductors, 6Carbon Technology and Muke Nano. HQ Graphene is the leader in the global market and the production reached 106 Units in 2016. In consumption market, the global sales value decreased with the 20.22% average increasing rate. Europe is the mainly consumption region due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. This region occupied 44.59% of the global consumption of rhenium disulfide in 2016.

Rhenium disulfide is just in research stage. Semiconductor research and optoelectronics research are the main application direction. With the development of economy, the downstream application industries will need more rhenium disulfide. So, rhenium disulfide has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high quality rhenium disulfide through improving manufacturing process.

