Global Thorium Reactor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Thorium Reactor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thorium Reactor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs)
High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors (HTRs)
Boiling (Light) Water Reactors (BWRs)
Pressurized (Light) Water Reactors (PWRs)
Fast Neutron Reactors (FNRs)
Molten Salt Reactors (MSRs)
Accelerator Driven Reactors (ADS)
Segment by Application
Nuclear Power Plant
Nuclear Fuel
Others
By Company
General Electric
Mitsubshi Heavy Industries
Terrestrial Energy
Moltex Energy
ThorCon Power
Terra Power
Flibe Energy
Transatomic Power Corporation
Thor Energy
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Thorium Reactor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Thorium Reactor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs)
1.2.3 High-Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactors (HTRs)
1.2.4 Boiling (Light) Water Reactors (BWRs)
1.2.5 Pressurized (Light) Water Reactors (PWRs)
1.2.6 Fast Neutron Reactors (FNRs)
1.2.7 Molten Salt Reactors (MSRs)
1.2.8 Accelerator Driven Reactors (ADS)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Thorium Reactor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Nuclear Power Plant
1.3.3 Nuclear Fuel
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Thorium Reactor Production
2.1 Global Thorium Reactor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Thorium Reactor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Thorium Reactor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Thorium Reactor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Thorium Reactor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Thorium Reactor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Thorium Reactor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Thorium Reactor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Thorium Reactor Revenue by Region
