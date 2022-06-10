2022-2027 Global and Regional Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer market was valued at 7553.48 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polycarboxylate ether superplasticizer is the third generation concrete superplasticizer, which owns unique characteristics such as excellent water-reducing rate, high strength and compactness, good lowability, low viscosity, convenient operation, good self-leveling and environmental friendly etc. It is widely applied in the early strength, high strength concrete, flowing concrete, self-compacting concrete, pumping concrete, high-grade concrete and high performance concrete.Polycarboxylate superplasticizer can be divided into concentrate liquid (solids content 40% liquid), pumping agent compound product and end product. In this report, the statistics refers to the solids content 20% liquid. The global Polycarboxylate Ether (PCE) Superplasticizer key players include Sika, KZJ New Materials, KZJ New Materials and Sobute New Material, etc. Global Top 5 players hold a share nearly 20 percent in 2019. In terms of product segment, both TPEG and HPEG have a share over 80% in 2019.

By Market Verdors:

