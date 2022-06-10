2022-2027 Global and Regional MCrAlY Alloy Powder Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global MCrAlY Alloy Powder market was valued at 48.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

MCrAlY coatings are the key to the performance and reliability of highly stressed turbine parts. The M in MCrAlY stands for the base metal (usually nickel, cobalt or a combination of the two), which is alloyed with chromium, aluminum and yttrium. Cobalt and nickel are typically used as a base for the undercoating to make the metallic intermediate layer ductile. Aluminum and chromium form a stable oxide layer that protects coatings from oxidation.

Yttrium enhances the bonding of this oxide layer.In recent years, affected by demand, there is a steady increase of MCrAlY Alloy powder. At present, Powder Alloy , H.C. Starck, Praxair and other foreign giants occupy a large market share; the sales of MCrAlY Alloy powder will increase to 612.59 MT in 2017 from 500.03 MT in 2012 with average growth rate of 4%. The government department has not formulated the MCrAlY alloy powder development standards, while China introduced a series of policies to promote the MCrAlY alloy powder industry. As the downstream market application is very simple, at the same time, with a lot of alternatives. So the market development prospects are not stable enough. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field, especially the recovery of the aviation industry. Affected by aero engine manufacturing technology, the United States and Europe will continue to dominate the market in the next 6-10 years. Although the manufacturing and marketing of MCrAlY alloy powder may bring opportunities for related enterprises, the study recommends that enterprise those have fund advantage but lack technical and downstream support advantage do not enter into the MCrAlY alloy powder field before careful investigation. At present the overall market structure is relatively stable, with high barriers for new brands and capital.

By Market Verdors:

