Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Data Acquisition System (DAQ) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Hardware
Software
Segment by Application
Research and Analysis
Quality Control
Design Validation
Repair
By Company
National Instruments
Keysight Technologies
Ametek
Teledyne
Fortive
Yokogawa
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hardware
1.2.3 Software
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Research and Analysis
1.3.3 Quality Control
1.3.4 Design Validation
1.3.5 Repair
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Industry Trends
2.3.2 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Drivers
2.3.3 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Challenges
2.3.4 Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
