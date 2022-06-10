Global Trehalose Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Trehalose market was valued at 179.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Trehalose market, Trehalose (C12H22O11) is a white or almost white crystal powder. It is a disaccharide formed by a 1, 1-glucoside bond between two ?-glucose units. It is a disaccharide that occurs naturally in insects, plants, fungi, and bacteria. Trehalose is an alternative to sugar as a sweetener. It is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.The trehalose industry is a high monopoly industry. Trehalose is commercialized by Hayashibara in 1995.

Due to patent protection and technical monopoly, there are a small quantities of other industrialized manufacturers in the world. With the trehalose patent expiration of Hayashibara, China manufacturers started to produce trehalose. The global main players are Hayashibara, Meihua Group, Lianmeng Chemical, Visionbio Technology and Sinozyme Biotechnology. Trehalose is widely used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and other fields.

