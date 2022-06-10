The Global Liquid Bottle Filling Machine for Food and Beverage Market Size is Estimated to be USD 3026.4 Million in 2028

In the packaging industry, liquid filling machines are used primarily for food and beverage packaging; however, they may also be utilized for various other goods. Depending on the product, they may be used to fill either a bottle or a pouch.

According to our (Global Info Research) latest study, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the global Liquid Bottle Filling Machine for Food and Beverage market size is estimated to be worth US$ 2331.1 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3026.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.8% during forecast period 2022-2028.

The classification of Liquid Bottle Filling Machine for Food and Beverage includes Plastic Bottles, Glass Bottles and others. In 2021, Plastic Bottles accounted for a share of 68.16% in the global Liquid Bottle Filling Machine for Food and Beverage market.

Liquid Bottle Filling Machine for Food and Beverage is widely applied in Carbonated water, carbonated soft drinks, beer, wine, vinegar, still water, fresh milk, fruit juices, ice tea, Still wine, honey, sauces, edible creams, jam, tomato paste, yoghurt drinks, etc. The most proportion of Liquid Bottle Filling Machine for Food and Beverage widely used in Beverage, and the proportion is about 82.87% in 2021.

Market competition is intense. Tetra Laval, GEA Group, KRONES, KHS GmbH, JBT Corporation, Filamatic are the leaders of the industry, with about 64% market share in 2021, and hold key technologies and patents. With further expanding market, there will be more players in the future.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/881314/liquid-bottle-filling-machine-for-food-beverage

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

Global Info Research is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG