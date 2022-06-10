Residential Backup Power Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Residential Backup Power in global, including the following market information:
Global Residential Backup Power Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Residential Backup Power Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Residential Backup Power companies in 2021 (%)
The global Residential Backup Power market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Diesel Generator Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Residential Backup Power include Caterpillar, Cummins, Tesla?Inc., Kohler, Trojan Battery, Briggs & Stratton, Eaton, EnerSys and Aggreko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Residential Backup Power manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Residential Backup Power Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Backup Power Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Diesel Generator
Gasoline Generator
Other
Global Residential Backup Power Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Backup Power Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Non-Residential
Global Residential Backup Power Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Residential Backup Power Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Residential Backup Power revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Residential Backup Power revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Residential Backup Power sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Residential Backup Power sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Caterpillar
Cummins
Tesla?Inc.
Kohler
Trojan Battery
Briggs & Stratton
Eaton
EnerSys
Aggreko
Atlas Copco
Ballard Power Systems
Exide Industries
FG Wilson
FuelCell Energy
Generac Power Systems
Himoinsa
HiPower
Marshall Batteries
Motolite Batteries
Panasonic
Plug Power
SFC Energy
TOKYO GAS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Residential Backup Power Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Residential Backup Power Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Residential Backup Power Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Residential Backup Power Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Residential Backup Power Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Residential Backup Power Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Residential Backup Power Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Residential Backup Power Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Residential Backup Power Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Residential Backup Power Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Residential Backup Power Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Residential Backup Power Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Residential Backup Power Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Backup Power Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Residential Backup Power Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Residential Backup Power Companies
4 S
