NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries in global, including the following market information:

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (GWh)

Global top five NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Under 5 KWh Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries include Panasonic, Samsung SDI, LG Chem, CATL, ATL, Murata, BYD, Tianjin Lishen Battery and BAK Power and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Under 5 KWh

5-25 KWh

25-100 KWh

100-300 KWh

More than 300 KWh

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smartphones

Laptops

Other Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Automotive

Others

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (GWh)

Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (GWh)

Key companies NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Samsung SDI

LG Chem

CATL

ATL

Murata

BYD

Tianjin Lishen Battery

BAK Power

Toshiba

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NMC Lithium-Ion Batteries Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NMC Lithium-Ion Batterie

