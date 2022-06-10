Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon-Based Anode Material Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material include JFE Chemical, Mitsubishi Chemical, Hitachi Powdered Metals, Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd., Morgan AM&T Hairong Co., Ltd (Changsha Hairong New Materials Co., Ltd), Easpring, Changsha Xingcheng, Kureha and Showa Denko, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon-Based Anode Material

Alloy Anode Material

High-Powered Anode Material

Compound Anode Material

Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Defence

Mechanical

Others

Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

JFE Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical

Hitachi Powdered Metals

Shanghai Shanshan Tech Co., Ltd.

Morgan AM&T Hairong Co., Ltd (Changsha Hairong New Materials Co., Ltd)

Easpring

Changsha Xingcheng

Kureha

Showa Denko

GS Energy

Aakyung Petrochemical

Iljin Electric

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium Ion Battery Anode Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List

