Heavy Naphtha Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Naphtha is a flammable liquid hydrocarbon mixture.

Mixtures labelled naphtha have been produced from natural gas condensates, petroleum distillates, and the distillation of coal tar and peat.

In different industries and regions naphtha may also be crude oil or refined products such as kerosene. Mineral spirits, also historically known as “naptha”, are not the same chemical.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heavy Naphtha in global, including the following market information:

Global Heavy Naphtha Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Heavy Naphtha Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Heavy Naphtha companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heavy Naphtha market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C9, C10 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy Naphtha include Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heavy Naphtha manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy Naphtha Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heavy Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C9, C10

C11-C13

Other

Global Heavy Naphtha Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heavy Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Energy & Additives

Global Heavy Naphtha Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Heavy Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy Naphtha revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy Naphtha revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy Naphtha sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Heavy Naphtha sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell Chemicals

Total

Sinopec

BP

ADNOC

ARAMCO

PEMEX

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

ONGC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Naphtha Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy Naphtha Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy Naphtha Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy Naphtha Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy Naphtha Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy Naphtha Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Naphtha Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy Naphtha Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy Naphtha Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy Naphtha Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy Naphtha Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Naphtha Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Naphtha Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Naphtha Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy Naphtha Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Naphtha Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Heavy Naphtha Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 C9, C10

4.1.3 C11-C13

4.1.4 O

