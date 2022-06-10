Light Naphtha Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Light Naphtha in global, including the following market information:

Global Light Naphtha Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Light Naphtha Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7139030/global-light-naphtha-forecast-2022-2028-437

Global top five Light Naphtha companies in 2021 (%)

The global Light Naphtha market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

C9 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Light Naphtha include Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Light Naphtha manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Light Naphtha Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

C9

C10

C11

C12

C13

Other

Global Light Naphtha Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Energy & Additives

Global Light Naphtha Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Light Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Light Naphtha revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Light Naphtha revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Light Naphtha sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Light Naphtha sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell Chemicals

Total

Sinopec

BP

ADNOC

ARAMCO

PEMEX

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

ONGC

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-light-naphtha-forecast-2022-2028-437-7139030

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Light Naphtha Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Light Naphtha Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Light Naphtha Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Light Naphtha Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Light Naphtha Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Light Naphtha Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Light Naphtha Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Light Naphtha Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Light Naphtha Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Light Naphtha Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Light Naphtha Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Light Naphtha Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Light Naphtha Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Naphtha Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Light Naphtha Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Light Naphtha Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Light Naphtha Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 C9

4.1.3 C10

4.1.4 C11



Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-light-naphtha-forecast-2022-2028-437-7139030

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/

Similar Reports: Global Light Naphtha Sales Market Report 2021

Global Light Naphtha Market Research Report 2021

