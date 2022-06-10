Petroleum Naphtha Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petroleum Naphtha in global, including the following market information:

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Petroleum Naphtha companies in 2021 (%)

The global Petroleum Naphtha market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Heavy Naphtha Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petroleum Naphtha include Shell Chemicals, Total, Sinopec, BP, ADNOC, ARAMCO, PEMEX, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petroleum Naphtha manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Heavy Naphtha

Light Naphtha

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemicals

Energy & Additives

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petroleum Naphtha revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petroleum Naphtha revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Petroleum Naphtha sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Petroleum Naphtha sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shell Chemicals

Total

Sinopec

BP

ADNOC

ARAMCO

PEMEX

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals

Kuwait Petroleum Corporation

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

ONGC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petroleum Naphtha Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petroleum Naphtha Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petroleum Naphtha Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petroleum Naphtha Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Petroleum Naphtha Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Petroleum Naphtha Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petroleum Naphtha Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Petroleum Naphtha Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Naphtha Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petroleum Naphtha Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petroleum Naphtha Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Petroleum Naphtha Market Size Markets, 2021 &

