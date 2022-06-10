Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The traditional lead-acid forklift battery is a tried-and-tested technology. Lithium-ion forklift batteries provide a wide variety of efficiency advantages that can offer excellent return on investment when managed appropriately. The lithium ion forklift battery is poised to revolutionize the materials handling industry.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries in global, including the following market information:
Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M VAh)
Global top five Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
12V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries include EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Hitachi Chemical, Hoppecke, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, MIDAC, SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT and Triathlon Batterien GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M VAh)
Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
12V
24V
36V
48V
80V
Others
Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M VAh)
Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Warehouses
Factories
Distribution Centers
Others
Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M VAh)
Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M VAh)
Key companies Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EnerSys
GS Yuasa
Hitachi Chemical
Hoppecke
East Penn Manufacturing
Exide Technologies
MIDAC
SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT
Triathlon Batterien GmbH
Crown Battery
Saft
Electrovaya
Flux Power Holdings, Inc
BSLBATT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Compani
Similar Reports: Global and Japan Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
