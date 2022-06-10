Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The traditional lead-acid forklift battery is a tried-and-tested technology. Lithium-ion forklift batteries provide a wide variety of efficiency advantages that can offer excellent return on investment when managed appropriately. The lithium ion forklift battery is poised to revolutionize the materials handling industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries in global, including the following market information:

Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M VAh)

Global top five Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries companies in 2021 (%)

The global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

12V Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries include EnerSys, GS Yuasa, Hitachi Chemical, Hoppecke, East Penn Manufacturing, Exide Technologies, MIDAC, SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT and Triathlon Batterien GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M VAh)

Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

12V

24V

36V

48V

80V

Others

Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M VAh)

Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Warehouses

Factories

Distribution Centers

Others

Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M VAh)

Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M VAh)

Key companies Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EnerSys

GS Yuasa

Hitachi Chemical

Hoppecke

East Penn Manufacturing

Exide Technologies

MIDAC

SYSTEMS SUNLIGHT

Triathlon Batterien GmbH

Crown Battery

Saft

Electrovaya

Flux Power Holdings, Inc

BSLBATT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lithium-Ion Forklift Batteries Compani

