2022-2027 Global and Regional Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) market was valued at 603.08 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 38.25% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

The vanadium redox battery (VRB) (or Vanadium flow battery) is a type of rechargeable flow battery that employs vanadium ions in different oxidation states to store chemical potential energy. The vanadium redox battery exploits the ability of vanadium to exist in solution in four different oxidation states, and uses this property to make a battery that has just one electro active element instead of two. For several reasons, including their relatively bulky size, most vanadium batteries are currently used for grid energy storage, such as being attached to power plants or electrical grids. Unlike other RFBs, vanadium redox flow batteries (VRBs) use only one element (vanadium) in both tanks, exploiting vanadium`s ability to exist in several states. By using one element in both tanks, VRBs can overcome cross-contamination degradation, a significant issue with other RFB chemistries that use more than one element. The energy density of VRBs depends on the concentration of vanadium: the higher the concentration, the higher the energy density. The global average price of Vanadium Redox Battery (VRB) is in the decreasing trend, from 4505 USD/KW in 2012 to 1916 USD/KW in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Rongke Power

UniEnergy Technologies

redT Energy

Vionx Energy

Big Pawer

Australian Vanadium

Golden Energy Fuel Cell

H2, Inc.

Carbon Paper Electrode

Graphite Felt Electrode

Large-Scale Energy Storage

Uninterruptible Power Supply

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

