Global SOFC Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global SOFC market was valued at 527.37 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A solid oxide fuel cell (or SOFC) is an electrochemical conversion device that produces electricity directly from oxidizing a fuel. Fuel cells are characterized by their electrolyte material; the SOFC has a solid oxide or ceramic electrolyte. Advantages of this class of fuel cells include high efficiency, long-term stability, fuel flexibility, low emissions, and relatively low cost. The largest disadvantage is the high operating temperature which results in longer start-up times and mechanical and chemical compatibility issues.Solid oxide fuel cells are emission free power sources, which run on electrochemical conversion reactions. SOFC use ceramic electrolytes that are hard and non-porous in nature. As the electrolyte is a solid, the cells are not necessarily constructed in a plate-like configuration as seen in other fuel cell types. Electrical efficiency provided is around 50% to 60%. In applications designed to capture and utilize the system`s waste heat (cogeneration), the overall fuel use efficiency could top 80% to 85% and operate at very high temperatures of around 1,000C (1,830F). The unique properties of solid oxide fuel cell such as portability, long-term stability, easy fuel selection, and emission-free power serve this requirement. These cells have vast applications, with military applications expecting the highest growth. Planar SOFC has been identified to be the dominating fuel cell in the market for its versatility. Asia-Pacific is the leading market for SOFC with Japan and South Korea dominating the region.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by SOFC Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SOFC Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Planar

1.4.3 Tubular

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SOFC Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Stationary

1.5.3 Transportation

1.5.4 Portable & Military

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global SOFC Market

1.8.1 Global SOFC Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global SOFC Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global SOFC Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global SOFC Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers SOFC Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global SOFC Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global SOFC Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America SOFC Sales Volume

3.3.1 North America SOFC Sales Volume Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.3.2 North America SOFC Sales Volume Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 East Asia SOFC Sale

