Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Data Centre Power Distribution Unit market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Non-intelligent PDU
Intelligent PDU
Metered
Switched
Segment by Application
Colocation Data Centers
Enterprise Data Centers
By Company
APC Corp (Schneider Electric)
Cyber Power Systems (USA), Inc.
Eaton
Enlogic
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Raritan, Inc.
Server Technology, Inc.
Tripp Lite
Vertiv Group Corp.
Anord Mardix
BellWin Information Co. Ltd.
Chatsworth Products
Elcom International
Powertek
Prism Enclosures
Siemon Company
Toshiba Corporation
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Non-intelligent PDU
1.2.3 Intelligent PDU
1.2.4 Metered
1.2.5 Switched
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Colocation Data Centers
1.3.3 Enterprise Data Centers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Production
2.1 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Data Centre Power Distribution Unit
