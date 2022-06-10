Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Grid-Scale Electricity Storage market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Lithium-Ion
Lead Acid
Others
Segment by Application
Renewable Integration
Ancillary Services
Others
By Company
ABB Group
Fluence Energy
LG Chem Ltd.
NGK Insulators Ltd.
BYD Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.
Panasonic Corp.
GS Yuasa Corp.
General Electric
Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Lithium-Ion
1.2.3 Lead Acid
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Renewable Integration
1.3.3 Ancillary Services
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Industry Trends
2.3.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Drivers
2.3.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Challenges
2.3.4 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Players by Revenue (2017-2022)
