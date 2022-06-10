Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Grid-Scale Electricity Storage market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Lithium-Ion

Lead Acid

Others

Segment by Application

Renewable Integration

Ancillary Services

Others

By Company

ABB Group

Fluence Energy

LG Chem Ltd.

NGK Insulators Ltd.

BYD Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Samsung SDI Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

GS Yuasa Corp.

General Electric

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Industry Trends

2.3.2 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Drivers

2.3.3 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Challenges

2.3.4 Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Grid-Scale Electricity Storage Players by Revenue (2017-2022)



