Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Segment by Type

Long Glass Fiber

Short Glass Fiber

Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Segment by Application

Roof Material

Industrial Filtration

Plasterboard

Electronics & Automobiles

Floor Covering

Others

The report on the Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Johns Manville

Owens Corning

Ahlstrom-Munksjö

Hollingsworth & Vose

NSG

Hokuetsu Corporation

Jiangsu Changhai Composite

Lydall

Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

Saint-Gobain

Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Johns Manville

7.1.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

7.1.2 Johns Manville Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Johns Manville Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Johns Manville Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.1.5 Johns Manville Recent Development

7.2 Owens Corning

7.2.1 Owens Corning Corporation Information

7.2.2 Owens Corning Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Owens Corning Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Owens Corning Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.2.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

7.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö

7.3.1 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.3.5 Ahlstrom-Munksjö Recent Development

7.4 Hollingsworth & Vose

7.4.1 Hollingsworth & Vose Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hollingsworth & Vose Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Hollingsworth & Vose Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.4.5 Hollingsworth & Vose Recent Development

7.5 NSG

7.5.1 NSG Corporation Information

7.5.2 NSG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NSG Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NSG Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.5.5 NSG Recent Development

7.6 Hokuetsu Corporation

7.6.1 Hokuetsu Corporation Corporation Information

7.6.2 Hokuetsu Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Hokuetsu Corporation Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.6.5 Hokuetsu Corporation Recent Development

7.7 Jiangsu Changhai Composite

7.7.1 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.7.5 Jiangsu Changhai Composite Recent Development

7.8 Lydall

7.8.1 Lydall Corporation Information

7.8.2 Lydall Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Lydall Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Lydall Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.8.5 Lydall Recent Development

7.9 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology

7.9.1 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Corporation Information

7.9.2 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.9.5 Chongqing Zaisheng Technology Recent Development

7.10 Saint-Gobain

7.10.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.10.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Saint-Gobain Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Saint-Gobain Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.10.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.11 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass

7.11.1 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Products Offered

7.11.5 Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Recent Development

7.12 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material

7.12.1 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Glass Nonwovens Wet-Laid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Products Offered

7.12.5 Shaanxi HuaTek Fiberglass Material Recent Development

