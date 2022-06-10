Uncategorized

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Dental Practice Management Software market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Dental Practice Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

On-Premise

 

Cloud-based

 

Segment by Application

Dental Clinic

Dental Hospital

Others

By Company

Curve Dental

Practice-Web

Dentrix Ascend

Planet DDS

Dovetail

Dentimax

iDental Soft

ACE Dental

Maxident Dental Software

Open Dental Software

MOGO Cloud

Dentisoft

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Table of content

1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 On-Premise
1.2.3 Cloud-based
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Dental Clinic
1.3.3 Dental Hospital
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Dental Practice Management Software Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Dental Practice Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Dental Practice Management Software Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Dental Practice Management Software Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Dental Practice Management Software Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Dental Practice Management Software Industry Trends
2.3.2 Dental Practice Management Software Market Drivers
2.3.3 Dental Practice Management Software Market Challenges
2.3.4 Dental Practice Management Software Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Dental Practice Management Software Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Dental Practice Management Software

 

