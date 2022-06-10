Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States External Pulse Oximeter market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global External Pulse Oximeter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global External Pulse Oximeter market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, OLED Display accounting for % of the External Pulse Oximeter global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Adult was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global External Pulse Oximeter Scope and Market Size

External Pulse Oximeter market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global External Pulse Oximeter market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the External Pulse Oximeter market size by players, by Purity and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

OLED Display

LCD Display

Segment by Application

Adult

Paediatric

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Nonin Medical

Contec

PULOX

Creative Industry

Heal Force

Witleaf Medical Electronics

Berry Electronic Technology

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

Target Audience

> External Pulse Oximetercompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 External Pulse Oximeter Product Introduction

1.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States External Pulse Oximeter Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States External Pulse Oximeter Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 External Pulse Oximeter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States External Pulse Oximeter in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of External Pulse Oximeter Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 External Pulse Oximeter Market Dynamics

1.5.1 External Pulse Oximeter Industry Trends

1.5.2 External Pulse Oximeter Market Drivers

1.5.3 External Pulse Oximeter Market Challenges

1.5.4 External Pulse Oximeter Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 External Pulse Oximeter Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 OLED Display

2.1.2 LCD Display

2.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global External Pulse Oximeter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States External Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States External Pulse Oximeter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 External Pulse Oximeter Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Adult

3.1.2 Paediatric

3.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global External Pulse Oximeter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States External Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States External Pulse Oximeter Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global External Pulse Oximeter Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global External Pulse Oximeter Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global External Pulse Oximeter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 External Pulse Oximeter Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of External Pulse Oximeter in 2021

4.2.3 Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global External Pulse Oximeter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global External Pulse Oximeter Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers External Pulse Oximeter Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into External Pulse Oximeter Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States External Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top External Pulse Oximeter Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States External Pulse Oximeter Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States External Pulse Oximeter Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Region

5.1 Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global External Pulse Oximeter Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global External Pulse Oximeter Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America External Pulse Oximeter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America External Pulse Oximeter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific External Pulse Oximeter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific External Pulse Oximeter Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe External Pulse Oximeter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe External Pulse Oximeter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America External Pulse Oximeter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America External Pulse Oximeter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa External Pulse Oximeter Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa External Pulse Oximeter Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Nonin Medical

7.1.1 Nonin Medical Corporation Information

7.1.2 Nonin Medical Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Nonin Medical External Pulse Oximeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Nonin Medical External Pulse Oximeter Products Offered

7.1.5 Nonin Medical Recent Development

7.2 Contec

7.2.1 Contec Corporation Information

7.2.2 Contec Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Contec External Pulse Oximeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Contec External Pulse Oximeter Products Offered

7.2.5 Contec Recent Development

7.3 PULOX

7.3.1 PULOX Corporation Information

7.3.2 PULOX Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 PULOX External Pulse Oximeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 PULOX External Pulse Oximeter Products Offered

7.3.5 PULOX Recent Development

7.4 Creative Industry

7.4.1 Creative Industry Corporation Information

7.4.2 Creative Industry Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Creative Industry External Pulse Oximeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Creative Industry External Pulse Oximeter Products Offered

7.4.5 Creative Industry Recent Development

7.5 Heal Force

7.5.1 Heal Force Corporation Information

7.5.2 Heal Force Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Heal Force External Pulse Oximeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Heal Force External Pulse Oximeter Products Offered

7.5.5 Heal Force Recent Development

7.6 Witleaf Medical Electronics

7.6.1 Witleaf Medical Electronics Corporation Information

7.6.2 Witleaf Medical Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Witleaf Medical Electronics External Pulse Oximeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Witleaf Medical Electronics External Pulse Oximeter Products Offered

7.6.5 Witleaf Medical Electronics Recent Development

7.7 Berry Electronic Technology

7.7.1 Berry Electronic Technology Corporation Information

7.7.2 Berry Electronic Technology Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Berry Electronic Technology External Pulse Oximeter Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Berry Electronic Technology External Pulse Oximeter Products Offered

7.7.5 Berry Electronic Technology Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 External Pulse Oximeter Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 External Pulse Oximeter Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 External Pulse Oximeter Distributors

8.3 External Pulse Oximeter Production Mode & Process

8.4 External Pulse Oximeter Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 External Pulse Oximeter Sales Channels

8.4.2 External Pulse Oximeter Distributors

8.5 External Pulse Oximeter Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

