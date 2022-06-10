Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
6 Feet Wide
12 Feet Wide
Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
By Company
NOX Corporation
Mannington Mills
Polyflor
Tarkett
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 6 Feet Wide
1.2.3 12 Feet Wide
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Luxury Vinyl Sheet (LVS) Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
