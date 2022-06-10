Escargot Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Escargot is a variety of edible snail, usually eaten with a sauce made of melted butter and garlic, or served in the shell with a sauce of melted butter and garlic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Escargot in global, including the following market information:
Global Escargot Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Escargot Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Escargot companies in 2021 (%)
The global Escargot market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Canned Snails Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Escargot include Snails-House, Gaelic Escargot, iVitl Snail Processing Factory, Romanzini, L' ESCARGOT COURBEYRE, POLISH SNAIL FARM, HELIFRUSA, LUMACA ITALIA and LA LUMACA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Escargot manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Escargot Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Escargot Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Canned Snails
Frozen Snails
Others
Global Escargot Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Escargot Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Restaurant
Retail
Global Escargot Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Escargot Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Escargot revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Escargot revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Escargot sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Escargot sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Snails-House
Gaelic Escargot
iVitl Snail Processing Factory
Romanzini
L' ESCARGOT COURBEYRE
POLISH SNAIL FARM
HELIFRUSA
LUMACA ITALIA
LA LUMACA
AGROFARMA
H?LIX SANTA ANA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Escargot Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Escargot Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Escargot Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Escargot Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Escargot Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Escargot Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Escargot Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Escargot Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Escargot Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Escargot Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Escargot Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Escargot Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Escargot Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Escargot Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Escargot Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Escargot Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Escargot Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Canned Snails
4.1.3 Frozen Snails
4.1.4 Others
4.2 By Type – Global Escargot Revenue & Forecasts
4.2
