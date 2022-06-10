Uncategorized

Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Antimicrobial Wipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Skincare Wipes

 

Surface Disinfectant Wipes

 

Segment by Application

Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Sales

Others

By Company

Reckitt Benckiser

The Clorox Company

Kimberly-Clark

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Crosstex International

coVita

Hopkins Medical Products

ConvaTec

Nootie

CleanTex

GAMA Healthcare

Teampac Oy

GOJO Industries

Eisai Co., Ltd.

The Himalaya Drug Company

NBC Meshtec

Ecolab

Diversey

STERIS

Metrex Research (Danaher)

Whiteley Corporation

Pal International

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Skincare Wipes
1.2.3 Surface Disinfectant Wipes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets
1.3.3 Specialty Stores
1.3.4 Online Retail Sales
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Antimicrobial Wipes by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Antimicrobial Wipes Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3

 

