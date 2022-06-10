Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Antimicrobial Wipes market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Antimicrobial Wipes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Skincare Wipes
Surface Disinfectant Wipes
Segment by Application
Supermarkets
Specialty Stores
Online Retail Sales
Others
By Company
Reckitt Benckiser
The Clorox Company
Kimberly-Clark
Procter & Gamble
Unilever
Crosstex International
coVita
Hopkins Medical Products
ConvaTec
Nootie
CleanTex
GAMA Healthcare
Teampac Oy
GOJO Industries
Eisai Co., Ltd.
The Himalaya Drug Company
NBC Meshtec
Ecolab
Diversey
STERIS
Metrex Research (Danaher)
Whiteley Corporation
Pal International
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Antimicrobial Wipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Skincare Wipes
1.2.3 Surface Disinfectant Wipes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets
1.3.3 Specialty Stores
1.3.4 Online Retail Sales
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Antimicrobial Wipes by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Antimicrobial Wipes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Antimicrobial Wipes Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3
