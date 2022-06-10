Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Mechanical Blend Type

Chemical Graft Type

Segment by Application

Automotive

Consumer Products

Wire & Cable

Packaging Products

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Dow

Mitsui Chemical

LG Chemical

SABIC SK Nexlene

ExxonMobil Chemical

Borealis

3M

HEXPOL

Teknor Apex

Dynasol

RTP Company

DSM

Nagase America

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Mechanical Blend Type

2.1.2 Chemical Graft Type

2.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Consumer Products

3.1.3 Wire & Cable

3.1.4 Packaging Products

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Dow

7.1.1 Dow Corporation Information

7.1.2 Dow Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Dow Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Dow Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.1.5 Dow Recent Development

7.2 Mitsui Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsui Chemical Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsui Chemical Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsui Chemical Recent Development

7.3 LG Chemical

7.3.1 LG Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 LG Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 LG Chemical Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 LG Chemical Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.3.5 LG Chemical Recent Development

7.4 SABIC SK Nexlene

7.4.1 SABIC SK Nexlene Corporation Information

7.4.2 SABIC SK Nexlene Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SABIC SK Nexlene Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SABIC SK Nexlene Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.4.5 SABIC SK Nexlene Recent Development

7.5 ExxonMobil Chemical

7.5.1 ExxonMobil Chemical Corporation Information

7.5.2 ExxonMobil Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 ExxonMobil Chemical Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 ExxonMobil Chemical Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.5.5 ExxonMobil Chemical Recent Development

7.6 Borealis

7.6.1 Borealis Corporation Information

7.6.2 Borealis Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Borealis Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Borealis Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.6.5 Borealis Recent Development

7.7 3M

7.7.1 3M Corporation Information

7.7.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 3M Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 3M Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.7.5 3M Recent Development

7.8 HEXPOL

7.8.1 HEXPOL Corporation Information

7.8.2 HEXPOL Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HEXPOL Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HEXPOL Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.8.5 HEXPOL Recent Development

7.9 Teknor Apex

7.9.1 Teknor Apex Corporation Information

7.9.2 Teknor Apex Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Teknor Apex Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Teknor Apex Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.9.5 Teknor Apex Recent Development

7.10 Dynasol

7.10.1 Dynasol Corporation Information

7.10.2 Dynasol Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Dynasol Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Dynasol Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.10.5 Dynasol Recent Development

7.11 RTP Company

7.11.1 RTP Company Corporation Information

7.11.2 RTP Company Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 RTP Company Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 RTP Company Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Products Offered

7.11.5 RTP Company Recent Development

7.12 DSM

7.12.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.12.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 DSM Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 DSM Products Offered

7.12.5 DSM Recent Development

7.13 Nagase America

7.13.1 Nagase America Corporation Information

7.13.2 Nagase America Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Nagase America Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Nagase America Products Offered

7.13.5 Nagase America Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Distributors

8.3 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Distributors

8.5 Injection Grade Polypropylene Oxide Elastomers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

