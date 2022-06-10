EUS-FNA Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States EUS-FNA market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global EUS-FNA market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the EUS-FNA market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Core Puncture

Edge Puncture

Segment by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ACE Medical Devices

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED

Cook Group

Medi-Globe

Medtronic

Micro-Tech Endoscopy

Olympus Corporation

Medline Industries

CIVCO Medical Solutions

Protek Medical Products

Spectra Medical Devices

Limaca-Medical

SonoScape Medical

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global EUS-FNA consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of EUS-FNA market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global EUS-FNA manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the EUS-FNA with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of EUS-FNA submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> EUS-FNA companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EUS-FNA Product Introduction

1.2 Global EUS-FNA Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EUS-FNA Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EUS-FNA Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EUS-FNA Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EUS-FNA Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EUS-FNA Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EUS-FNA in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EUS-FNA Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EUS-FNA Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EUS-FNA Industry Trends

1.5.2 EUS-FNA Market Drivers

1.5.3 EUS-FNA Market Challenges

1.5.4 EUS-FNA Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EUS-FNA Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Core Puncture

2.1.2 Edge Puncture

2.2 Global EUS-FNA Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EUS-FNA Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EUS-FNA Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EUS-FNA Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EUS-FNA Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EUS-FNA Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EUS-FNA Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

3.1.3 Specialty Clinics

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global EUS-FNA Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EUS-FNA Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EUS-FNA Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EUS-FNA Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EUS-FNA Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EUS-FNA Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EUS-FNA Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EUS-FNA Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EUS-FNA Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EUS-FNA Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EUS-FNA Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EUS-FNA Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EUS-FNA Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EUS-FNA Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EUS-FNA in 2021

4.2.3 Global EUS-FNA Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EUS-FNA Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EUS-FNA Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EUS-FNA Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EUS-FNA Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EUS-FNA Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EUS-FNA Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EUS-FNA Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EUS-FNA Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EUS-FNA Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EUS-FNA Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EUS-FNA Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EUS-FNA Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EUS-FNA Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EUS-FNA Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EUS-FNA Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EUS-FNA Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EUS-FNA Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EUS-FNA Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EUS-FNA Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EUS-FNA Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EUS-FNA Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EUS-FNA Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EUS-FNA Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ACE Medical Devices

7.1.1 ACE Medical Devices Corporation Information

7.1.2 ACE Medical Devices Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ACE Medical Devices EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ACE Medical Devices EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.1.5 ACE Medical Devices Recent Development

7.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

7.2.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Boston Scientific Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Boston Scientific Corporation EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Boston Scientific Corporation EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.2.5 Boston Scientific Corporation Recent Development

7.3 CONMED

7.3.1 CONMED Corporation Information

7.3.2 CONMED Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 CONMED EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 CONMED EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.3.5 CONMED Recent Development

7.4 Cook Group

7.4.1 Cook Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Cook Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Cook Group EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Cook Group EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.4.5 Cook Group Recent Development

7.5 Medi-Globe

7.5.1 Medi-Globe Corporation Information

7.5.2 Medi-Globe Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Medi-Globe EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Medi-Globe EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.5.5 Medi-Globe Recent Development

7.6 Medtronic

7.6.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

7.6.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Medtronic EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Medtronic EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.6.5 Medtronic Recent Development

7.7 Micro-Tech Endoscopy

7.7.1 Micro-Tech Endoscopy Corporation Information

7.7.2 Micro-Tech Endoscopy Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Micro-Tech Endoscopy EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Micro-Tech Endoscopy EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.7.5 Micro-Tech Endoscopy Recent Development

7.8 Olympus Corporation

7.8.1 Olympus Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Olympus Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Olympus Corporation EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Olympus Corporation EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.8.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development

7.9 Medline Industries

7.9.1 Medline Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Medline Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Medline Industries EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Medline Industries EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.9.5 Medline Industries Recent Development

7.10 CIVCO Medical Solutions

7.10.1 CIVCO Medical Solutions Corporation Information

7.10.2 CIVCO Medical Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CIVCO Medical Solutions EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CIVCO Medical Solutions EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.10.5 CIVCO Medical Solutions Recent Development

7.11 Protek Medical Products

7.11.1 Protek Medical Products Corporation Information

7.11.2 Protek Medical Products Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Protek Medical Products EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Protek Medical Products EUS-FNA Products Offered

7.11.5 Protek Medical Products Recent Development

7.12 Spectra Medical Devices

7.12.1 Spectra Medical Devices Corporation Information

7.12.2 Spectra Medical Devices Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Spectra Medical Devices EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Spectra Medical Devices Products Offered

7.12.5 Spectra Medical Devices Recent Development

7.13 Limaca-Medical

7.13.1 Limaca-Medical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Limaca-Medical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Limaca-Medical EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Limaca-Medical Products Offered

7.13.5 Limaca-Medical Recent Development

7.14 SonoScape Medical

7.14.1 SonoScape Medical Corporation Information

7.14.2 SonoScape Medical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SonoScape Medical EUS-FNA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SonoScape Medical Products Offered

7.14.5 SonoScape Medical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EUS-FNA Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EUS-FNA Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EUS-FNA Distributors

8.3 EUS-FNA Production Mode & Process

8.4 EUS-FNA Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EUS-FNA Sales Channels

8.4.2 EUS-FNA Distributors

8.5 EUS-FNA Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

