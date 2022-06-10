2022-2027 Global and Regional Craft Soda Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Craft Soda market was valued at 6.19 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Craft soda, also known as specialty, small-batch, or artisanal soda, is a kind of soda drink brewed in small batches and contain natural ingredients, including natural sweeteners like pure cane sugar, stevia, and honey. Craft sodas can cost three times as much as a traditional one and they often are in four packs, rather than six- or 12-packs. For instance, a four-pack of 12-ounce glass bottles of Dry Sparkling, a juniper-flavored soda, costs $5.99, for example, and contain less soda than a regular carbonated beverage. With traditional colas and other soft drinks under attack by nutritionists, craft soft drinks — also known as artisanal, specialty or small-batch soda — are capturing share by hyping premium and natural ingredients, creative flavors, limited runs, unusual packaging or their local roots. North America is the biggest production areas for Craft Soda, taking over 94.97% market share in 2017 (based on output volume), Europe followed the second, with about 4.10% market share. The Consumption market is also concentrated in North America and Europe for now, while sales of Craft Soda in Asia countries may see significant growth in the future. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies prefer setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. The giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position. Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on relatively direct selling business.

By Market Verdors:

Pepsi

Jones Soda Co

Reed`s, Inc.

Appalachian Brewing Co

Boylan Bottling Co

SIPP eco beverage co. Inc.

Crooked Beverage Co.

JustCraft Soda

Gus

Q Drinks

Tuxen Brewing Company

By Types:

Natural Craft Soda

Organic Craft Soda

By Applications:

Teenagers

Young Adults

Middle-aged and Elderly

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Craft Soda Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Craft Soda Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Craft Soda Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Craft Soda Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Craft Soda Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Craft Soda Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Craft Soda (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Craft Soda Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Craft Soda Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Craft Soda (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Craft Soda Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Craft Soda Revenue and Market S

