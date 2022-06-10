Global Scented Canle Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Scented Canle market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Scented Canle market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Animal Wax
Vegetable Wax
Petroleum & Mineral Wax
Synthetic Wax
Segment by Application
Home Use
Commercial Use
By Company
Yankee Candle (Newell Brands)
Luminex Home D?cor & Fragrance Holding Corporation
Bolsius
MVP Group International, Inc
Gies
Talent
Universal Candle
Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co., LTD
Vollmar
Empire Candle Co., LLC
Hyfusin Group Holdings Limited
Diptqyue
Zhongnam
Dandong Everlight Candle Industry Co., Ltd.
Fushun Pingtian Wax products Co., ltd.
Allite
Armadilla Wax Works
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Scented Canle Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Scented Canle Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Animal Wax
1.2.3 Vegetable Wax
1.2.4 Petroleum & Mineral Wax
1.2.5 Synthetic Wax
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Scented Canle Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Home Use
1.3.3 Commercial Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Scented Canle Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Scented Canle Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Scented Canle Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Scented Canle Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Scented Canle Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Scented Canle by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Scented Canle Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Scented Canle Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Scented Canle Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Scented Canle Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Scented Canle Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Scented Canle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Global
