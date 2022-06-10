Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Segment by Type

Cyanocobalamin Injection

Cyanocobalamin Oral

Cyanocobalamin Spray

Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Segment by Application

Hospitals

Clinics

Drugstore

Others

The report on the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo)

Endo International

Sanofi-Aventis

Jamieson

Novartis

Teva (Actavis)

Merck

Mylan

Bayer HealthCare

Pfizer

ANGELINI

Biological E

CCEPCD

Huaxin Pharmaceutical

RLG Group

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo)

7.1.1 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.1.5 Luitpold Pharmaceuticals (Daiichi Sankyo) Recent Development

7.2 Endo International

7.2.1 Endo International Corporation Information

7.2.2 Endo International Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Endo International Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Endo International Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.2.5 Endo International Recent Development

7.3 Sanofi-Aventis

7.3.1 Sanofi-Aventis Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sanofi-Aventis Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sanofi-Aventis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sanofi-Aventis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.3.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development

7.4 Jamieson

7.4.1 Jamieson Corporation Information

7.4.2 Jamieson Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Jamieson Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Jamieson Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.4.5 Jamieson Recent Development

7.5 Novartis

7.5.1 Novartis Corporation Information

7.5.2 Novartis Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Novartis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Novartis Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.5.5 Novartis Recent Development

7.6 Teva (Actavis)

7.6.1 Teva (Actavis) Corporation Information

7.6.2 Teva (Actavis) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Teva (Actavis) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Teva (Actavis) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.6.5 Teva (Actavis) Recent Development

7.7 Merck

7.7.1 Merck Corporation Information

7.7.2 Merck Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Merck Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Merck Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.7.5 Merck Recent Development

7.8 Mylan

7.8.1 Mylan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mylan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mylan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mylan Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.8.5 Mylan Recent Development

7.9 Bayer HealthCare

7.9.1 Bayer HealthCare Corporation Information

7.9.2 Bayer HealthCare Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Bayer HealthCare Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Bayer HealthCare Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.9.5 Bayer HealthCare Recent Development

7.10 Pfizer

7.10.1 Pfizer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Pfizer Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Pfizer Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Pfizer Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.10.5 Pfizer Recent Development

7.11 ANGELINI

7.11.1 ANGELINI Corporation Information

7.11.2 ANGELINI Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 ANGELINI Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Products Offered

7.11.5 ANGELINI Recent Development

7.12 Biological E

7.12.1 Biological E Corporation Information

7.12.2 Biological E Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Biological E Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Biological E Products Offered

7.12.5 Biological E Recent Development

7.13 CCEPCD

7.13.1 CCEPCD Corporation Information

7.13.2 CCEPCD Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 CCEPCD Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 CCEPCD Products Offered

7.13.5 CCEPCD Recent Development

7.14 Huaxin Pharmaceutical

7.14.1 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Products Offered

7.14.5 Huaxin Pharmaceutical Recent Development

7.15 RLG Group

7.15.1 RLG Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 RLG Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 RLG Group Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin, Cyanocobalamin) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 RLG Group Products Offered

7.15.5 RLG Group Recent Development

