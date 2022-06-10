Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Fertilizer Control System

Pesticide Control System

Nutrients Control System

Others

Segment by Application

Greenhouse

Open Field

Research Body

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Jain Irrigation System

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

Irritec

Novedades Agricolas

HARVEL

Spagnol

Rachio

Argus Controls Systems

Huete

S.I. Irrigation Systems

Agricontrol

Powerplants

Neel Agrotech

Turf Feeding Systems

Hanna Instruments

Agrowtek

Autogrow

Pure Hydroponics

Climate Control Systems

Param Greenhouses

Van Iperen International

Sentek Technologies

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Product Introduction

1.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Industry Trends

1.5.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Drivers

1.5.3 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Challenges

1.5.4 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Fertilizer Control System

2.1.2 Pesticide Control System

2.1.3 Nutrients Control System

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Greenhouse

3.1.2 Open Field

3.1.3 Research Body

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Jain Irrigation System

7.1.1 Jain Irrigation System Corporation Information

7.1.2 Jain Irrigation System Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Jain Irrigation System Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Jain Irrigation System Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.1.5 Jain Irrigation System Recent Development

7.2 Lindsay Corporation

7.2.1 Lindsay Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lindsay Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lindsay Corporation Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lindsay Corporation Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.2.5 Lindsay Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Netafim

7.3.1 Netafim Corporation Information

7.3.2 Netafim Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Netafim Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Netafim Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.3.5 Netafim Recent Development

7.4 Irritec

7.4.1 Irritec Corporation Information

7.4.2 Irritec Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Irritec Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Irritec Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.4.5 Irritec Recent Development

7.5 Novedades Agricolas

7.5.1 Novedades Agricolas Corporation Information

7.5.2 Novedades Agricolas Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Novedades Agricolas Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Novedades Agricolas Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.5.5 Novedades Agricolas Recent Development

7.6 HARVEL

7.6.1 HARVEL Corporation Information

7.6.2 HARVEL Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 HARVEL Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 HARVEL Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.6.5 HARVEL Recent Development

7.7 Spagnol

7.7.1 Spagnol Corporation Information

7.7.2 Spagnol Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Spagnol Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Spagnol Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.7.5 Spagnol Recent Development

7.8 Rachio

7.8.1 Rachio Corporation Information

7.8.2 Rachio Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Rachio Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Rachio Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.8.5 Rachio Recent Development

7.9 Argus Controls Systems

7.9.1 Argus Controls Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 Argus Controls Systems Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Argus Controls Systems Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Argus Controls Systems Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.9.5 Argus Controls Systems Recent Development

7.10 J. Huete

7.10.1 J. Huete Corporation Information

7.10.2 J. Huete Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 J. Huete Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 J. Huete Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.10.5 J. Huete Recent Development

7.11 S.I. Irrigation Systems

7.11.1 S.I. Irrigation Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 S.I. Irrigation Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 S.I. Irrigation Systems Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 S.I. Irrigation Systems Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Products Offered

7.11.5 S.I. Irrigation Systems Recent Development

7.12 Agricontrol

7.12.1 Agricontrol Corporation Information

7.12.2 Agricontrol Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Agricontrol Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Agricontrol Products Offered

7.12.5 Agricontrol Recent Development

7.13 Powerplants

7.13.1 Powerplants Corporation Information

7.13.2 Powerplants Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Powerplants Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Powerplants Products Offered

7.13.5 Powerplants Recent Development

7.14 Neel Agrotech

7.14.1 Neel Agrotech Corporation Information

7.14.2 Neel Agrotech Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Neel Agrotech Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Neel Agrotech Products Offered

7.14.5 Neel Agrotech Recent Development

7.15 Turf Feeding Systems

7.15.1 Turf Feeding Systems Corporation Information

7.15.2 Turf Feeding Systems Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Turf Feeding Systems Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Turf Feeding Systems Products Offered

7.15.5 Turf Feeding Systems Recent Development

7.16 Hanna Instruments

7.16.1 Hanna Instruments Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hanna Instruments Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hanna Instruments Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hanna Instruments Products Offered

7.16.5 Hanna Instruments Recent Development

7.17 Agrowtek

7.17.1 Agrowtek Corporation Information

7.17.2 Agrowtek Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Agrowtek Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Agrowtek Products Offered

7.17.5 Agrowtek Recent Development

7.18 Autogrow

7.18.1 Autogrow Corporation Information

7.18.2 Autogrow Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Autogrow Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Autogrow Products Offered

7.18.5 Autogrow Recent Development

7.19 Pure Hydroponics

7.19.1 Pure Hydroponics Corporation Information

7.19.2 Pure Hydroponics Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Pure Hydroponics Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Pure Hydroponics Products Offered

7.19.5 Pure Hydroponics Recent Development

7.20 Climate Control Systems

7.20.1 Climate Control Systems Corporation Information

7.20.2 Climate Control Systems Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Climate Control Systems Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Climate Control Systems Products Offered

7.20.5 Climate Control Systems Recent Development

7.21 Param Greenhouses

7.21.1 Param Greenhouses Corporation Information

7.21.2 Param Greenhouses Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Param Greenhouses Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Param Greenhouses Products Offered

7.21.5 Param Greenhouses Recent Development

7.22 Van Iperen International

7.22.1 Van Iperen International Corporation Information

7.22.2 Van Iperen International Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Van Iperen International Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Van Iperen International Products Offered

7.22.5 Van Iperen International Recent Development

7.23 Sentek Technologies

7.23.1 Sentek Technologies Corporation Information

7.23.2 Sentek Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Sentek Technologies Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Sentek Technologies Products Offered

7.23.5 Sentek Technologies Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Distributors

8.3 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Production Mode & Process

8.4 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Sales Channels

8.4.2 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Distributors

8.5 Intelligent Sprinkler Irrigation Control System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

