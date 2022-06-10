Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Outdoor Patio Furniture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Patio Furniture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Wood Furniture
Metal Furniture
Synthetic Material Furniture
Textile Furniture
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
By Company
Agio International Company Limited
Artie
B&BItalia
Barbeques Galore
Brown Jordan
Coco Wolf
Yotrio Corporation
Dedon
EGO Paris
Emu Group
Ethimo
Exteta
Extremis
Fischer Mobel GmbH
Gandia Blasco
Gloster
Hartman
HIGOLD
Homecrest Outdoor Living
Kettal Group
Linya Group
Lloyd Flanders
Mamagreen
Manutti
MR DEARM
Oasiq
Rattan
RODA
Royal Botania
Sifas
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Outdoor Patio Furniture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Wood Furniture
1.2.3 Metal Furniture
1.2.4 Synthetic Material Furniture
1.2.5 Textile Furniture
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Outdoor Patio Furniture by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Outdoor Patio Furniture Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Outdoor Pat
