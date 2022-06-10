Global Insect Ingredient Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Insect Ingredient market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Insect Ingredient market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Crickets

Caterpillars

Beetles

Grasshoppers

Ants

Mealworms

Others

Segment by Application

Food Processing Industry

Cosmetics

Nutraceutical

Others

By Company

Entomo Farms

Protix

Agriprotein Technologies

Haocheng Mealworms Inc.

Kreca Ento-Food BV.

Protifarm Holding NV

Chapul Cricket Protein

Exo Protein

Thailand Unique

Bitty Foods

Future Food Lab Inc.

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Insect Ingredient Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Insect Ingredient Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Crickets

1.2.3 Caterpillars

1.2.4 Beetles

1.2.5 Grasshoppers

1.2.6 Ants

1.2.7 Mealworms

1.2.8 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Insect Ingredient Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food Processing Industry

1.3.3 Cosmetics

1.3.4 Nutraceutical

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Insect Ingredient Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Insect Ingredient Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Insect Ingredient Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Insect Ingredient by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Insect Ingredient Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Insect Ingredient Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Globa

