Maize Starch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Maize Starch, it is a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Maize Starch in global, including the following market information:
Global Maize Starch Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Maize Starch Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Maize Starch companies in 2021 (%)
The global Maize Starch market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Non-GMO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Maize Starch include ADM, Cargill, Ingredion (Penford Products), Tate & Lyle Americas, Roquette, Argo, Gea, AVEBE and Nihon Shokuhin Kak, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Maize Starch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Maize Starch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Maize Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Non-GMO
General
Global Maize Starch Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Maize Starch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Starch Sugar
Beer
Food Industry
Paper Industry
Medicine
Modified Starch
Chemical Industry
Others
Global Maize Starch Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Maize Starch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Maize Starch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Maize Starch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Maize Starch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Maize Starch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADM
Cargill
Ingredion (Penford Products)
Tate & Lyle Americas
Roquette
Argo
Gea
AVEBE
Nihon Shokuhin Kak
Japan Corn Starch
Sanwa Starch
Zhucheng Xingmao
Changchun Dacheng
Xiwang Group
Luzhou Group
COPO
China Starch
Baolingbao Biology
Xi'an Guowei
Lihua Starch
Henan Julong Biological Engineering
Hebei Derui Starch Company
Corn Development Company
Longlive
