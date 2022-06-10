Global Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Indicator Microorganisms Testing
Pathogens and Toxins Testing
Segment by Application
Seafood,Meat and Poultry
Processed Food
Fruit and Vegetables
Bottled Water and Soft Drinks
Other
By Company
SGS
Intertek
Eurofins
QIMA
Bureau Veritas
T?V S?D
ALS
AsureQuality
M?rieux NutriSciences
LGC Limited
FoodChain ID
Microbac Laboratories
Romer Labs
ARBRO GROUP
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Table of content
1 Report Business Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Indicator Microorganisms Testing
1.2.3 Pathogens and Toxins Testing
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Seafood,Meat and Poultry
1.3.3 Processed Food
1.3.4 Fruit and Vegetables
1.3.5 Bottled Water and Soft Drinks
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Market Perspective (2017-2028)
2.2 Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Growth Trends by Region
2.2.1 Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2.2 Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.3 Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)
2.3 Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Market Dynamics
2.3.1 Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Industry Trends
2.3.2 Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Market Drivers
2.3.3 Microbiology Testing and Diagnosis of Food Market Challenges
2.3.4 Microbiology Testing and
