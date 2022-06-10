Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Non-medical Boxed Glove market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1.63 billion in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 2.03 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Nitrile Gloves accounting for 45.26% of the Non-medical Boxed Glove global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 999.81 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.83% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food segment is altered to a 4.23% CAGR throughout this forecast period (2022-2028).

Global Non-medical Boxed Glove Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

By Company

Top Glove

Hartalega

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Ansell

Sri Trang Gloves

Brightway Group

Shijiazhuang Hongray Group

Semperit

BlueSail

AMMEX

Zhonghong Pulin Medical Supplies

Segment by Type

Nitrile Gloves

Latex Gloves

PVC Gloves

Other Materials

Segment by Application

Food

Industrials

Light Chemical

Others

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Thailand

Malaysia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Non-medical Boxed Glovecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

