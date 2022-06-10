Fragrance Body Lotion Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fragrance Body Lotion market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fragrance Body Lotion market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fragrance Body Lotion market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360349/fragrance-body-lotion

Segment by Type

Lotion Body Lotion

Creamy Body Lotion

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Caudalie

Unilever

L’Oréal

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Avon

Clarins

Kao

Amore Pacific

Estee Lauder

Cavinkare

Cetaphil

Hain Celestial

Ouai Haircare

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Fragrance Body Lotion consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Fragrance Body Lotion market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fragrance Body Lotion manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fragrance Body Lotion with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Fragrance Body Lotion submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Fragrance Body Lotion companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fragrance Body Lotion Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fragrance Body Lotion in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fragrance Body Lotion Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fragrance Body Lotion Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fragrance Body Lotion Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fragrance Body Lotion Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fragrance Body Lotion Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fragrance Body Lotion Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Lotion Body Lotion

2.1.2 Creamy Body Lotion

2.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fragrance Body Lotion Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fragrance Body Lotion Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fragrance Body Lotion Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fragrance Body Lotion in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fragrance Body Lotion Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fragrance Body Lotion Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fragrance Body Lotion Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fragrance Body Lotion Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fragrance Body Lotion Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fragrance Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fragrance Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fragrance Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fragrance Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Body Lotion Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fragrance Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Caudalie

7.1.1 Caudalie Corporation Information

7.1.2 Caudalie Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Caudalie Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Caudalie Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.1.5 Caudalie Recent Development

7.2 Unilever

7.2.1 Unilever Corporation Information

7.2.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Unilever Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Unilever Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

7.3 L’Oréal

7.3.1 L’Oréal Corporation Information

7.3.2 L’Oréal Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 L’Oréal Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 L’Oréal Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.3.5 L’Oréal Recent Development

7.4 Procter & Gamble

7.4.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information

7.4.2 Procter & Gamble Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Procter & Gamble Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Procter & Gamble Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.4.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Development

7.5 Johnson & Johnson

7.5.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.5.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Johnson & Johnson Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Johnson & Johnson Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.5.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.6 Shiseido

7.6.1 Shiseido Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shiseido Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shiseido Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shiseido Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.6.5 Shiseido Recent Development

7.7 Beiersdorf

7.7.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beiersdorf Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Beiersdorf Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Beiersdorf Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.7.5 Beiersdorf Recent Development

7.8 Avon

7.8.1 Avon Corporation Information

7.8.2 Avon Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Avon Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Avon Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.8.5 Avon Recent Development

7.9 Clarins

7.9.1 Clarins Corporation Information

7.9.2 Clarins Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Clarins Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Clarins Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.9.5 Clarins Recent Development

7.10 Kao

7.10.1 Kao Corporation Information

7.10.2 Kao Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Kao Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Kao Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.10.5 Kao Recent Development

7.11 Amore Pacific

7.11.1 Amore Pacific Corporation Information

7.11.2 Amore Pacific Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Amore Pacific Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Amore Pacific Fragrance Body Lotion Products Offered

7.11.5 Amore Pacific Recent Development

7.12 Estee Lauder

7.12.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

7.12.2 Estee Lauder Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Estee Lauder Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Estee Lauder Products Offered

7.12.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

7.13 Cavinkare

7.13.1 Cavinkare Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cavinkare Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cavinkare Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cavinkare Products Offered

7.13.5 Cavinkare Recent Development

7.14 Cetaphil

7.14.1 Cetaphil Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cetaphil Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Cetaphil Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Cetaphil Products Offered

7.14.5 Cetaphil Recent Development

7.15 Hain Celestial

7.15.1 Hain Celestial Corporation Information

7.15.2 Hain Celestial Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Hain Celestial Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Hain Celestial Products Offered

7.15.5 Hain Celestial Recent Development

7.16 Ouai Haircare

7.16.1 Ouai Haircare Corporation Information

7.16.2 Ouai Haircare Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Ouai Haircare Fragrance Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Ouai Haircare Products Offered

7.16.5 Ouai Haircare Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fragrance Body Lotion Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fragrance Body Lotion Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fragrance Body Lotion Distributors

8.3 Fragrance Body Lotion Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fragrance Body Lotion Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fragrance Body Lotion Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fragrance Body Lotion Distributors

8.5 Fragrance Body Lotion Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/360349/fragrance-body-lotion

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States