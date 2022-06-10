Body Scrubbing Cream Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Body Scrubbing Cream market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Body Scrubbing Cream market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Body Scrubbing Cream market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Plant Type

Donkey Milk

Essential Oil Type

Others

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Uriage

Caudalie

Ouai Haircare

Beneath Your Mask

Unilever

100% Pure

Alba Botanica

The Seaweed Bath

Herbivore Botanicals

This Works Products

Johnson & Johnson

Dermadoctor

Fresh Inc

Estee Lauder

Kopari Beauty

Nécessaire

Mutha

First Aid Beauty

Tata Harper

CODAGE

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Body Scrubbing Cream consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Body Scrubbing Cream market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Body Scrubbing Cream manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Body Scrubbing Cream with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Body Scrubbing Cream submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Body Scrubbing Cream companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Body Scrubbing Cream Product Introduction

1.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Body Scrubbing Cream in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Body Scrubbing Cream Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Body Scrubbing Cream Industry Trends

1.5.2 Body Scrubbing Cream Market Drivers

1.5.3 Body Scrubbing Cream Market Challenges

1.5.4 Body Scrubbing Cream Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Body Scrubbing Cream Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Plant Type

2.1.2 Donkey Milk

2.1.3 Essential Oil Type

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Body Scrubbing Cream Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Body Scrubbing Cream Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Body Scrubbing Cream Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Body Scrubbing Cream in 2021

4.2.3 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Body Scrubbing Cream Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Body Scrubbing Cream Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Body Scrubbing Cream Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Body Scrubbing Cream Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Body Scrubbing Cream Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Body Scrubbing Cream Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Body Scrubbing Cream Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Body Scrubbing Cream Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Body Scrubbing Cream Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Body Scrubbing Cream Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Body Scrubbing Cream Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Uriage

7.1.1 Uriage Corporation Information

7.1.2 Uriage Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Uriage Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Uriage Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.1.5 Uriage Recent Development

7.2 Caudalie

7.2.1 Caudalie Corporation Information

7.2.2 Caudalie Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Caudalie Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Caudalie Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.2.5 Caudalie Recent Development

7.3 Ouai Haircare

7.3.1 Ouai Haircare Corporation Information

7.3.2 Ouai Haircare Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Ouai Haircare Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Ouai Haircare Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.3.5 Ouai Haircare Recent Development

7.4 Beneath Your Mask

7.4.1 Beneath Your Mask Corporation Information

7.4.2 Beneath Your Mask Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Beneath Your Mask Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Beneath Your Mask Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.4.5 Beneath Your Mask Recent Development

7.5 Unilever

7.5.1 Unilever Corporation Information

7.5.2 Unilever Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Unilever Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Unilever Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.5.5 Unilever Recent Development

7.6 100% Pure

7.6.1 100% Pure Corporation Information

7.6.2 100% Pure Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 100% Pure Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 100% Pure Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.6.5 100% Pure Recent Development

7.7 Alba Botanica

7.7.1 Alba Botanica Corporation Information

7.7.2 Alba Botanica Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Alba Botanica Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Alba Botanica Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.7.5 Alba Botanica Recent Development

7.8 The Seaweed Bath

7.8.1 The Seaweed Bath Corporation Information

7.8.2 The Seaweed Bath Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 The Seaweed Bath Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 The Seaweed Bath Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.8.5 The Seaweed Bath Recent Development

7.9 Herbivore Botanicals

7.9.1 Herbivore Botanicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 Herbivore Botanicals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Herbivore Botanicals Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Herbivore Botanicals Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.9.5 Herbivore Botanicals Recent Development

7.10 This Works Products

7.10.1 This Works Products Corporation Information

7.10.2 This Works Products Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 This Works Products Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 This Works Products Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.10.5 This Works Products Recent Development

7.11 Johnson & Johnson

7.11.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

7.11.2 Johnson & Johnson Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Johnson & Johnson Body Scrubbing Cream Products Offered

7.11.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

7.12 Dermadoctor

7.12.1 Dermadoctor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Dermadoctor Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Dermadoctor Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Dermadoctor Products Offered

7.12.5 Dermadoctor Recent Development

7.13 Fresh Inc

7.13.1 Fresh Inc Corporation Information

7.13.2 Fresh Inc Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Fresh Inc Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Fresh Inc Products Offered

7.13.5 Fresh Inc Recent Development

7.14 Estee Lauder

7.14.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information

7.14.2 Estee Lauder Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Estee Lauder Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Estee Lauder Products Offered

7.14.5 Estee Lauder Recent Development

7.15 Kopari Beauty

7.15.1 Kopari Beauty Corporation Information

7.15.2 Kopari Beauty Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Kopari Beauty Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Kopari Beauty Products Offered

7.15.5 Kopari Beauty Recent Development

7.16 Nécessaire

7.16.1 Nécessaire Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nécessaire Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Nécessaire Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Nécessaire Products Offered

7.16.5 Nécessaire Recent Development

7.17 Mutha

7.17.1 Mutha Corporation Information

7.17.2 Mutha Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Mutha Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Mutha Products Offered

7.17.5 Mutha Recent Development

7.18 First Aid Beauty

7.18.1 First Aid Beauty Corporation Information

7.18.2 First Aid Beauty Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 First Aid Beauty Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 First Aid Beauty Products Offered

7.18.5 First Aid Beauty Recent Development

7.19 Tata Harper

7.19.1 Tata Harper Corporation Information

7.19.2 Tata Harper Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Tata Harper Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Tata Harper Products Offered

7.19.5 Tata Harper Recent Development

7.20 CODAGE

7.20.1 CODAGE Corporation Information

7.20.2 CODAGE Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 CODAGE Body Scrubbing Cream Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 CODAGE Products Offered

7.20.5 CODAGE Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Body Scrubbing Cream Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Body Scrubbing Cream Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Body Scrubbing Cream Distributors

8.3 Body Scrubbing Cream Production Mode & Process

8.4 Body Scrubbing Cream Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Body Scrubbing Cream Sales Channels

8.4.2 Body Scrubbing Cream Distributors

8.5 Body Scrubbing Cream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

