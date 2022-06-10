Global Industrial Furnace Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions
QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Industrial Furnace market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Furnace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Summary
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial Furnace market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9,380.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 14,378.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Furnace include Andritz, Tenova, Primetals Technologies, Aichelin Group and ALD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 13.32% in terms of revenue.
Global Industrial Furnace Scope and Segment
Industrial Furnace market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Furnace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:
https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362911/industrial-furnace
By Company
Andritz
Tenova
Primetals Technologies
Aichelin Group
ALD
Inductotherm Corp
SECO/WARWICK
Phoenix Furnace
Despatch
Ipsen
PVA TePla
Nachi-Fujikoshi
Gasbarre Furnace
Mersen
JUMO
ECM Group
CEC
Surface Combustion
Nutec Group
Sistem Teknik
AVS
Wisconsin Oven
TAV Vacuum
Cieffe (Accu)
Segment by Type
Combustion Type
Electric Type
Segment by Application
Industrial Processing Heating
Heat Treatment
Surface Coating
Other
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Sales by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Southeast Asia
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Middle East
Africa
The Goal of the Report
Target Audience
> Industrial Furnacecompanies
> Research organizations
> Government Organizations
> Research/Consultancy firms
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage 1
1.1 Industrial Furnace Product Introduction 1
1.2 Market by Type 2
1.2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2
1.2.2 Combustion Type 3
1.2.3 Electric Type 4
1.3 Market by Application 5
1.3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5
1.3.2 Industrial Processing Heating 7
1.3.3 Heat Treatment 7
1.3.4 Surface Coating 8
1.3.5 Other 9
1.4 Study Objectives 9
1.5 Years Considered 10
2 Global Industrial Furnace Production 11
2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11
2.2 Global Industrial Furnace Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11
2.3 Global Industrial Furnace Production by Region 13
2.3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13
2.3.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14
2.4 North America 16
2.5 Europe 17
2.6 China 18
2.7 Japan 19
3 Global Industrial Furnace Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20
3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20
3.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21
3.3 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22
3.4 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Region 24
3.4.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24
3.4.2 Global Sales Industrial Furnace by Region (2023-2028) 25
3.5 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region 26
3.5.1 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 26
3.5.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27
3.6 North America 28
3.7 Europe 29
3.8 Asia-Pacific 30
3.9 South America 31
3.10 Middle East & Africa 32
4 Competition by Manufacturers 33
4.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Manufacturers 33
4.1.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33
4.1.2 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34
4.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Manufacturers 35
4.2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35
4.2.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Furnace Revenue in 2021 37
4.3 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38
4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39
4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 39
4.4.2 Global Industrial Furnace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39
4.4.3 Global Industrial Furnace Headquarters Distribution 41
4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 42
5 Market Size by Type 44
5.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Type 44
5.1.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 44
5.1.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 44
5.1.3 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44
5.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Type 45
5.2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 45
5.2.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 46
5.2.3 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 46
5.3 Global Industrial Furnace Price by Type 47
5.3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Price by Type (2017-2022) 47
5.3.2 Global Industrial Furnace Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 47
6 Market Size by Application 48
6.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Application 48
6.1.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48
6.1.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48
6.1.3 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49
6.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Application 50
6.2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50
6.2.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50
6.2.3 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50
6.3 Global Industrial Furnace Price by Application 52
6.3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Price by Application (2017-2022) 52
6.3.2 Global Industrial Furnace Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 52
7 North America 53
7.1 North America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 53
7.2 North America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 54
7.3 North America Industrial Furnace Sales by Country 55
7.3.1 North America Industrial Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55
7.3.2 North America Industrial Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56
7.3.3 United States 57
7.3.4 Canada 58
7.3.5 Mexico 59
8 Europe 60
8.1 Europe Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 60
8.2 Europe Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 61
8.3 Europe Industrial Furnace Market Size by Country 62
8.3.1 Europe Industrial Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62
8.3.2 Europe Industrial Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63
8.3.3 Germany 65
8.3.4 France 65
8.3.5 U.K. 66
8.3.6 Italy 67
8.3.7 Russia 67
9 Asia Pacific 69
9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 69
9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 70
9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Market Size by Region 71
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Sales by Region (2017-2028) 71
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 72
9.3.3 China 74
9.3.4 Japan 74
9.3.5 South Korea 75
9.3.6 India 76
9.3.7 Australia 76
9.3.8 Southeast Asia 77
10 South America 78
10.1 South America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 78
10.2 South America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 79
10.3 South America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Country 80
10.3.1 South America Industrial Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028) 80
10.3.2 South America Industrial Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 81
10.3.3 Brazil 82
11 Middle East and Africa 83
11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 83
11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 84
11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Market Size by Country 85
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028) 85
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 86
11.3.3 Middle East 88
11.3.4 Africa 88
12 Corporate Profile 89
12.1 Andritz 89
12.1.1 Andritz Corporation Information 89
12.1.2 Andritz Overview 89
12.1.3 Andritz Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90
12.1.4 Andritz Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 90
12.1.5 Andritz Recent Developments 91
12.2 Tenova 91
12.2.1 Tenova Corporation Information 91
12.2.2 Tenova Overview 92
12.2.3 Tenova Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92
12.2.4 Tenova Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92
12.2.5 Tenova Recent Developments 94
12.3 Primetals Technologies 94
12.3.1 Primetals Technologies Corporation Information 94
12.3.2 Primetals Technologies Overview 94
12.3.3 Primetals Technologies Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95
12.3.4 Primetals Technologies Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95
12.3.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Developments 96
12.4 Aichelin Group 96
12.4.1 Aichelin Group Corporation Information 96
12.4.2 Aichelin Group Overview 97
12.4.3 Aichelin Group Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97
12.4.4 Aichelin Group Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 97
12.4.5 Aichelin Group Recent Developments 98
12.5 ALD 99
12.5.1 ALD Corporation Information 99
12.5.2 ALD Overview 99
12.5.3 ALD Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100
12.5.4 ALD Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 100
12.5.5 ALD Recent Developments 102
12.6 Inductotherm Corp 102
12.6.1 Inductotherm Corp Corporation Information 102
12.6.2 Inductotherm Corp Overview 102
12.6.3 Inductotherm Corp Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103
12.6.4 Inductotherm Corp Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103
12.6.5 Inductotherm Corp Recent Developments 104
12.7 SECO/WARWICK 105
12.7.1 SECO/WARWICK Corporation Information 105
12.7.2 SECO/WARWICK Overview 105
12.7.3 SECO/WARWICK Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106
12.7.4 SECO/WARWICK Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106
12.7.5 SECO/WARWICK Recent Developments 107
12.8 Phoenix Industrial 108
12.8.1 Phoenix Industrial Corporation Information 108
12.8.2 Phoenix Industrial Overview 108
12.8.3 Phoenix Industrial Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109
12.8.4 Phoenix Industrial Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 109
12.8.5 Phoenix Industrial Recent Developments 110
12.9 Despatch 110
12.9.1 Despatch Corporation Information 110
12.9.2 Despatch Overview 111
12.9.3 Despatch Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111
12.9.4 Despatch Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111
12.9.5 Despatch Recent Developments 113
12.10 Ipsen 113
12.10.1 Ipsen Corporation Information 113
12.10.2 Ipsen Overview 113
12.10.3 Ipsen Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114
12.10.4 Ipsen Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114
12.10.5 Ipsen Recent Developments 115
12.11 PVA TePla 116
12.11.1 PVA TePla Corporation Information 116
12.11.2 PVA TePla Overview 116
12.11.3 PVA TePla Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117
12.11.4 PVA TePla Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117
12.11.5 PVA TePla Recent Developments 118
12.12 Nachi-Fujikoshi 118
12.12.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information 118
12.12.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Overview 118
12.12.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119
12.12.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119
12.12.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Developments 120
12.13 Gasbarre Furnace 120
12.13.1 Gasbarre Furnace Corporation Information 120
12.13.2 Gasbarre Furnace Overview 121
12.13.3 Gasbarre Furnace Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121
12.13.4 Gasbarre Furnace Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121
12.13.5 Gasbarre Furnace Recent Developments 122
12.14 Mersen 122
12.14.1 Mersen Corporation Information 122
12.14.2 Mersen Overview 123
12.14.3 Mersen Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123
12.14.4 Mersen Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124
12.14.5 Mersen Recent Developments 124
12.15 JUMO 125
12.15.1 JUMO Corporation Information 125
12.15.2 JUMO Overview 125
12.15.3 JUMO Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126
12.15.4 JUMO Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 126
12.15.5 JUMO Recent Developments 127
12.16 ECM Group 127
12.16.1 ECM Group Corporation Information 127
12.16.2 ECM Group Overview 127
12.16.3 ECM Group Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128
12.16.4 ECM Group Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128
12.17 CEC 129
12.17.1 CEC Corporation Information 129
12.17.2 CEC Overview 130
12.17.3 CEC Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130
12.17.4 CEC Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131
12.18 Surface Combustion 132
12.18.1 Surface Combustion Corporation Information 132
12.18.2 Surface Combustion Overview 132
12.18.3 Surface Combustion Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133
12.18.4 Surface Combustion Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133
12.18.5 Surface Combustion Recent Developments 134
12.19 Nutec Group 134
12.19.1 Nutec Group Corporation Information 134
12.19.2 Nutec Group Overview 135
12.19.3 Nutec Group Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135
12.19.4 Nutec Group Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136
12.19.5 Nutec Group Recent Developments 137
12.20 Sistem Teknik 137
12.20.1 Sistem Teknik Corporation Information 137
12.20.2 Sistem Teknik Overview 137
12.20.3 Sistem Teknik Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138
12.20.4 Sistem Teknik Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138
12.20.5 Sistem Teknik Recent Developments 139
12.21 AVS Inc 139
12.21.1 AVS Inc Corporation Information 139
12.21.2 AVS Inc Overview 140
12.21.3 AVS Inc Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140
12.21.4 AVS Inc Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141
12.21.5 AVS Inc Recent Developments 141
12.22 Wisconsin Oven 142
12.22.1 Wisconsin Oven Corporation Information 142
12.22.2 Wisconsin Oven Overview 142
12.22.3 Wisconsin Oven Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143
12.22.4 Wisconsin Oven Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 143
12.22.5 Wisconsin Oven Recent Developments 144
12.23 TAV Vacuum 144
12.23.1 TAV Vacuum Corporation Information 144
12.23.2 TAV Vacuum Overview 145
12.23.3 TAV Vacuum Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145
12.23.4 TAV Vacuum Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 146
12.23.5 TAV Vacuum Recent Developments 146
12.24 Cieffe(Accu) 147
12.24.1 Cieffe(Accu) Corporation Information 147
12.24.2 Cieffe(Accu) Overview 147
12.24.3 Cieffe(Accu) Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148
12.24.4 Cieffe(Accu) Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 148
12.24.5 Cieffe(Accu) Recent Developments 149
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 150
13.1 Industrial Furnace Industry Chain Analysis 150
13.2 Industrial Furnace Key Raw Materials 150
13.3 Industrial Furnace Production Mode & Process 152
13.4 Industrial Furnace Sales and Marketing 153
13.4.1 Industrial Furnace Sales Channels 153
13.4.2 Industrial Furnace Distributors 153
13.5 Industrial Furnace Customers 154
14 Industrial Furnace Market Dynamics 156
14.1 Industrial Furnace Industry Trends 156
14.2 Industrial Furnace Market Drivers 156
14.3 Industrial Furnace Market Challenges and Restraints 157
14.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 157
15 Key Findings in the Global Industrial Furnace Study 159
16 Appendix 160
16.1 Research Methodology 160
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 160
16.1.2 Data Source 163
16.2 Author Details 165
16.3 Disclaimer 166
Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:
