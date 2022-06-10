Global Industrial Furnace Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global Industrial Furnace market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Furnace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Industrial Furnace market size is estimated to be worth US$ 9,380.6 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 14,378.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.38% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Furnace include Andritz, Tenova, Primetals Technologies, Aichelin Group and ALD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share approximately 13.32% in terms of revenue.

Global Industrial Furnace Scope and Segment

Industrial Furnace market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Industrial Furnace market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type, and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

By Company

Andritz

Tenova

Primetals Technologies

Aichelin Group

ALD

Inductotherm Corp

SECO/WARWICK

Phoenix Furnace

Despatch

Ipsen

PVA TePla

Nachi-Fujikoshi

Gasbarre Furnace

Mersen

JUMO

ECM Group

CEC

Surface Combustion

Nutec Group

Sistem Teknik

AVS

Wisconsin Oven

TAV Vacuum

Cieffe (Accu)

Segment by Type

Combustion Type

Electric Type

Segment by Application

Industrial Processing Heating

Heat Treatment

Surface Coating

Other

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Sales by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Southeast Asia

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Middle East

Africa

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

Target Audience

> Industrial Furnacecompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1

1.1 Industrial Furnace Product Introduction 1

1.2 Market by Type 2

1.2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 2

1.2.2 Combustion Type 3

1.2.3 Electric Type 4

1.3 Market by Application 5

1.3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 5

1.3.2 Industrial Processing Heating 7

1.3.3 Heat Treatment 7

1.3.4 Surface Coating 8

1.3.5 Other 9

1.4 Study Objectives 9

1.5 Years Considered 10

2 Global Industrial Furnace Production 11

2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Production Capacity (2017-2028) 11

2.2 Global Industrial Furnace Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 11

2.3 Global Industrial Furnace Production by Region 13

2.3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historic Production by Region (2017-2022) 13

2.3.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028) 14

2.4 North America 16

2.5 Europe 17

2.6 China 18

2.7 Japan 19

3 Global Industrial Furnace Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 20

3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 20

3.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028 21

3.3 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028 22

3.4 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Region 24

3.4.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Region (2017-2022) 24

3.4.2 Global Sales Industrial Furnace by Region (2023-2028) 25

3.5 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region 26

3.5.1 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region (2017-2022) 26

3.5.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region (2023-2028) 27

3.6 North America 28

3.7 Europe 29

3.8 Asia-Pacific 30

3.9 South America 31

3.10 Middle East & Africa 32

4 Competition by Manufacturers 33

4.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Manufacturers 33

4.1.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 33

4.1.2 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 34

4.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Manufacturers 35

4.2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 35

4.2.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 36

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Industrial Furnace Revenue in 2021 37

4.3 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022) 38

4.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape 39

4.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5) 39

4.4.2 Global Industrial Furnace Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3) 39

4.4.3 Global Industrial Furnace Headquarters Distribution 41

4.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 42

5 Market Size by Type 44

5.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Type 44

5.1.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022) 44

5.1.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028) 44

5.1.3 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 44

5.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Type 45

5.2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022) 45

5.2.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028) 46

5.2.3 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028) 46

5.3 Global Industrial Furnace Price by Type 47

5.3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Price by Type (2017-2022) 47

5.3.2 Global Industrial Furnace Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 47

6 Market Size by Application 48

6.1 Global Industrial Furnace Sales by Application 48

6.1.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022) 48

6.1.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028) 48

6.1.3 Global Industrial Furnace Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 49

6.2 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue by Application 50

6.2.1 Global Industrial Furnace Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022) 50

6.2.2 Global Industrial Furnace Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028) 50

6.2.3 Global Industrial Furnace Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028) 50

6.3 Global Industrial Furnace Price by Application 52

6.3.1 Global Industrial Furnace Price by Application (2017-2022) 52

6.3.2 Global Industrial Furnace Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 52

7 North America 53

7.1 North America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 53

7.2 North America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 54

7.3 North America Industrial Furnace Sales by Country 55

7.3.1 North America Industrial Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028) 55

7.3.2 North America Industrial Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 56

7.3.3 United States 57

7.3.4 Canada 58

7.3.5 Mexico 59

8 Europe 60

8.1 Europe Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 60

8.2 Europe Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 61

8.3 Europe Industrial Furnace Market Size by Country 62

8.3.1 Europe Industrial Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028) 62

8.3.2 Europe Industrial Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 63

8.3.3 Germany 65

8.3.4 France 65

8.3.5 U.K. 66

8.3.6 Italy 67

8.3.7 Russia 67

9 Asia Pacific 69

9.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 69

9.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 70

9.3 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Market Size by Region 71

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Sales by Region (2017-2028) 71

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Industrial Furnace Revenue by Region (2017-2028) 72

9.3.3 China 74

9.3.4 Japan 74

9.3.5 South Korea 75

9.3.6 India 76

9.3.7 Australia 76

9.3.8 Southeast Asia 77

10 South America 78

10.1 South America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 78

10.2 South America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 79

10.3 South America Industrial Furnace Market Size by Country 80

10.3.1 South America Industrial Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028) 80

10.3.2 South America Industrial Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 81

10.3.3 Brazil 82

11 Middle East and Africa 83

11.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Market Size by Type 83

11.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Market Size by Application 84

11.3 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Market Size by Country 85

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Sales by Country (2017-2028) 85

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Furnace Revenue by Country (2017-2028) 86

11.3.3 Middle East 88

11.3.4 Africa 88

12 Corporate Profile 89

12.1 Andritz 89

12.1.1 Andritz Corporation Information 89

12.1.2 Andritz Overview 89

12.1.3 Andritz Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 90

12.1.4 Andritz Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 90

12.1.5 Andritz Recent Developments 91

12.2 Tenova 91

12.2.1 Tenova Corporation Information 91

12.2.2 Tenova Overview 92

12.2.3 Tenova Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 92

12.2.4 Tenova Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 92

12.2.5 Tenova Recent Developments 94

12.3 Primetals Technologies 94

12.3.1 Primetals Technologies Corporation Information 94

12.3.2 Primetals Technologies Overview 94

12.3.3 Primetals Technologies Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 95

12.3.4 Primetals Technologies Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 95

12.3.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Developments 96

12.4 Aichelin Group 96

12.4.1 Aichelin Group Corporation Information 96

12.4.2 Aichelin Group Overview 97

12.4.3 Aichelin Group Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 97

12.4.4 Aichelin Group Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 97

12.4.5 Aichelin Group Recent Developments 98

12.5 ALD 99

12.5.1 ALD Corporation Information 99

12.5.2 ALD Overview 99

12.5.3 ALD Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 100

12.5.4 ALD Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 100

12.5.5 ALD Recent Developments 102

12.6 Inductotherm Corp 102

12.6.1 Inductotherm Corp Corporation Information 102

12.6.2 Inductotherm Corp Overview 102

12.6.3 Inductotherm Corp Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 103

12.6.4 Inductotherm Corp Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 103

12.6.5 Inductotherm Corp Recent Developments 104

12.7 SECO/WARWICK 105

12.7.1 SECO/WARWICK Corporation Information 105

12.7.2 SECO/WARWICK Overview 105

12.7.3 SECO/WARWICK Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 106

12.7.4 SECO/WARWICK Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 106

12.7.5 SECO/WARWICK Recent Developments 107

12.8 Phoenix Industrial 108

12.8.1 Phoenix Industrial Corporation Information 108

12.8.2 Phoenix Industrial Overview 108

12.8.3 Phoenix Industrial Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 109

12.8.4 Phoenix Industrial Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 109

12.8.5 Phoenix Industrial Recent Developments 110

12.9 Despatch 110

12.9.1 Despatch Corporation Information 110

12.9.2 Despatch Overview 111

12.9.3 Despatch Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 111

12.9.4 Despatch Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 111

12.9.5 Despatch Recent Developments 113

12.10 Ipsen 113

12.10.1 Ipsen Corporation Information 113

12.10.2 Ipsen Overview 113

12.10.3 Ipsen Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 114

12.10.4 Ipsen Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 114

12.10.5 Ipsen Recent Developments 115

12.11 PVA TePla 116

12.11.1 PVA TePla Corporation Information 116

12.11.2 PVA TePla Overview 116

12.11.3 PVA TePla Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 117

12.11.4 PVA TePla Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 117

12.11.5 PVA TePla Recent Developments 118

12.12 Nachi-Fujikoshi 118

12.12.1 Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation Information 118

12.12.2 Nachi-Fujikoshi Overview 118

12.12.3 Nachi-Fujikoshi Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 119

12.12.4 Nachi-Fujikoshi Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 119

12.12.5 Nachi-Fujikoshi Recent Developments 120

12.13 Gasbarre Furnace 120

12.13.1 Gasbarre Furnace Corporation Information 120

12.13.2 Gasbarre Furnace Overview 121

12.13.3 Gasbarre Furnace Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 121

12.13.4 Gasbarre Furnace Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 121

12.13.5 Gasbarre Furnace Recent Developments 122

12.14 Mersen 122

12.14.1 Mersen Corporation Information 122

12.14.2 Mersen Overview 123

12.14.3 Mersen Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 123

12.14.4 Mersen Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 124

12.14.5 Mersen Recent Developments 124

12.15 JUMO 125

12.15.1 JUMO Corporation Information 125

12.15.2 JUMO Overview 125

12.15.3 JUMO Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 126

12.15.4 JUMO Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 126

12.15.5 JUMO Recent Developments 127

12.16 ECM Group 127

12.16.1 ECM Group Corporation Information 127

12.16.2 ECM Group Overview 127

12.16.3 ECM Group Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 128

12.16.4 ECM Group Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 128

12.17 CEC 129

12.17.1 CEC Corporation Information 129

12.17.2 CEC Overview 130

12.17.3 CEC Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 130

12.17.4 CEC Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 131

12.18 Surface Combustion 132

12.18.1 Surface Combustion Corporation Information 132

12.18.2 Surface Combustion Overview 132

12.18.3 Surface Combustion Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 133

12.18.4 Surface Combustion Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 133

12.18.5 Surface Combustion Recent Developments 134

12.19 Nutec Group 134

12.19.1 Nutec Group Corporation Information 134

12.19.2 Nutec Group Overview 135

12.19.3 Nutec Group Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 135

12.19.4 Nutec Group Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 136

12.19.5 Nutec Group Recent Developments 137

12.20 Sistem Teknik 137

12.20.1 Sistem Teknik Corporation Information 137

12.20.2 Sistem Teknik Overview 137

12.20.3 Sistem Teknik Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 138

12.20.4 Sistem Teknik Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 138

12.20.5 Sistem Teknik Recent Developments 139

12.21 AVS Inc 139

12.21.1 AVS Inc Corporation Information 139

12.21.2 AVS Inc Overview 140

12.21.3 AVS Inc Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 140

12.21.4 AVS Inc Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 141

12.21.5 AVS Inc Recent Developments 141

12.22 Wisconsin Oven 142

12.22.1 Wisconsin Oven Corporation Information 142

12.22.2 Wisconsin Oven Overview 142

12.22.3 Wisconsin Oven Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 143

12.22.4 Wisconsin Oven Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 143

12.22.5 Wisconsin Oven Recent Developments 144

12.23 TAV Vacuum 144

12.23.1 TAV Vacuum Corporation Information 144

12.23.2 TAV Vacuum Overview 145

12.23.3 TAV Vacuum Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 145

12.23.4 TAV Vacuum Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 146

12.23.5 TAV Vacuum Recent Developments 146

12.24 Cieffe(Accu) 147

12.24.1 Cieffe(Accu) Corporation Information 147

12.24.2 Cieffe(Accu) Overview 147

12.24.3 Cieffe(Accu) Industrial Furnace Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022) 148

12.24.4 Cieffe(Accu) Industrial Furnace Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications 148

12.24.5 Cieffe(Accu) Recent Developments 149

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 150

13.1 Industrial Furnace Industry Chain Analysis 150

13.2 Industrial Furnace Key Raw Materials 150

13.3 Industrial Furnace Production Mode & Process 152

13.4 Industrial Furnace Sales and Marketing 153

13.4.1 Industrial Furnace Sales Channels 153

13.4.2 Industrial Furnace Distributors 153

13.5 Industrial Furnace Customers 154

14 Industrial Furnace Market Dynamics 156

14.1 Industrial Furnace Industry Trends 156

14.2 Industrial Furnace Market Drivers 156

14.3 Industrial Furnace Market Challenges and Restraints 157

14.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 157

15 Key Findings in the Global Industrial Furnace Study 159

16 Appendix 160

16.1 Research Methodology 160

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 160

16.1.2 Data Source 163

16.2 Author Details 165

16.3 Disclaimer 166

