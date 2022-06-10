Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Brushless Synchronous Motors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Brushless Synchronous Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Brushless Synchronous Motors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

0-30 kW

30-100 kW

Above 100 kW

Segment by Application

General Manufacturing

Constructing

Aerospace

Military

Communication

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Oriental Motor

Bosch

YASKAWA

ABB

AMETEK

GE

Danfoss

IGUS

Siemens

LEESON Electric

Imperial Electric

Domel

COMER S.r.l.

Bühler Motor

ATB

SCHUNK

Schick Industrie

Sicme Motori

HANNING

Electrocraft

Jiangnan Yifan Motor

Ningbo Tianan

Ningbo New Guanlian Motor

SHINANO KENSHI

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Brushless Synchronous Motors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Brushless Synchronous Motors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Brushless Synchronous Motors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Brushless Synchronous Motors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Brushless Synchronous Motors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Brushless Synchronous Motors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Brushless Synchronous Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Brushless Synchronous Motors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Brushless Synchronous Motors Industry Trends

1.5.2 Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Drivers

1.5.3 Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Challenges

1.5.4 Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 0-30 kW

2.1.2 30-100 kW

2.1.3 Above 100 kW

2.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 General Manufacturing

3.1.2 Constructing

3.1.3 Aerospace

3.1.4 Military

3.1.5 Communication

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Brushless Synchronous Motors in 2021

4.2.3 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Brushless Synchronous Motors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Brushless Synchronous Motors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Brushless Synchronous Motors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Brushless Synchronous Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oriental Motor

7.1.1 Oriental Motor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oriental Motor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oriental Motor Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oriental Motor Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.1.5 Oriental Motor Recent Development

7.2 Bosch

7.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

7.2.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Bosch Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Bosch Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.2.5 Bosch Recent Development

7.3 YASKAWA

7.3.1 YASKAWA Corporation Information

7.3.2 YASKAWA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 YASKAWA Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 YASKAWA Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.3.5 YASKAWA Recent Development

7.4 ABB

7.4.1 ABB Corporation Information

7.4.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ABB Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ABB Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.4.5 ABB Recent Development

7.5 AMETEK

7.5.1 AMETEK Corporation Information

7.5.2 AMETEK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AMETEK Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AMETEK Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.5.5 AMETEK Recent Development

7.6 GE

7.6.1 GE Corporation Information

7.6.2 GE Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 GE Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 GE Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.6.5 GE Recent Development

7.7 Danfoss

7.7.1 Danfoss Corporation Information

7.7.2 Danfoss Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Danfoss Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Danfoss Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.7.5 Danfoss Recent Development

7.8 IGUS

7.8.1 IGUS Corporation Information

7.8.2 IGUS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 IGUS Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 IGUS Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.8.5 IGUS Recent Development

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Corporation Information

7.9.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Siemens Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Siemens Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.9.5 Siemens Recent Development

7.10 LEESON Electric

7.10.1 LEESON Electric Corporation Information

7.10.2 LEESON Electric Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 LEESON Electric Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 LEESON Electric Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.10.5 LEESON Electric Recent Development

7.11 Imperial Electric

7.11.1 Imperial Electric Corporation Information

7.11.2 Imperial Electric Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Imperial Electric Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Imperial Electric Brushless Synchronous Motors Products Offered

7.11.5 Imperial Electric Recent Development

7.12 Domel

7.12.1 Domel Corporation Information

7.12.2 Domel Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Domel Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Domel Products Offered

7.12.5 Domel Recent Development

7.13 COMER S.r.l.

7.13.1 COMER S.r.l. Corporation Information

7.13.2 COMER S.r.l. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 COMER S.r.l. Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 COMER S.r.l. Products Offered

7.13.5 COMER S.r.l. Recent Development

7.14 Bühler Motor

7.14.1 Bühler Motor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Bühler Motor Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Bühler Motor Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Bühler Motor Products Offered

7.14.5 Bühler Motor Recent Development

7.15 ATB

7.15.1 ATB Corporation Information

7.15.2 ATB Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 ATB Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 ATB Products Offered

7.15.5 ATB Recent Development

7.16 SCHUNK

7.16.1 SCHUNK Corporation Information

7.16.2 SCHUNK Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SCHUNK Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SCHUNK Products Offered

7.16.5 SCHUNK Recent Development

7.17 Schick Industrie

7.17.1 Schick Industrie Corporation Information

7.17.2 Schick Industrie Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Schick Industrie Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Schick Industrie Products Offered

7.17.5 Schick Industrie Recent Development

7.18 Sicme Motori

7.18.1 Sicme Motori Corporation Information

7.18.2 Sicme Motori Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Sicme Motori Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Sicme Motori Products Offered

7.18.5 Sicme Motori Recent Development

7.19 HANNING

7.19.1 HANNING Corporation Information

7.19.2 HANNING Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 HANNING Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 HANNING Products Offered

7.19.5 HANNING Recent Development

7.20 Electrocraft

7.20.1 Electrocraft Corporation Information

7.20.2 Electrocraft Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Electrocraft Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Electrocraft Products Offered

7.20.5 Electrocraft Recent Development

7.21 Jiangnan Yifan Motor

7.21.1 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Corporation Information

7.21.2 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Products Offered

7.21.5 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Recent Development

7.22 Ningbo Tianan

7.22.1 Ningbo Tianan Corporation Information

7.22.2 Ningbo Tianan Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Ningbo Tianan Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Ningbo Tianan Products Offered

7.22.5 Ningbo Tianan Recent Development

7.23 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor

7.23.1 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Corporation Information

7.23.2 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Products Offered

7.23.5 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Recent Development

7.24 SHINANO KENSHI

7.24.1 SHINANO KENSHI Corporation Information

7.24.2 SHINANO KENSHI Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 SHINANO KENSHI Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 SHINANO KENSHI Products Offered

7.24.5 SHINANO KENSHI Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Brushless Synchronous Motors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Brushless Synchronous Motors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Brushless Synchronous Motors Distributors

8.3 Brushless Synchronous Motors Production Mode & Process

8.4 Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Brushless Synchronous Motors Sales Channels

8.4.2 Brushless Synchronous Motors Distributors

8.5 Brushless Synchronous Motors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

