Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 – by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment by Type

One-Component Polyurethane

Two-Component Polyurethane

Urethane-modified

Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Segment by Application

Coatings

Adhesive & Sealants

Leather Finishing

Paper & Textile

Fiber Glass Sizing

Others

The report on the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Bayer

DSM

Chemtura

Lubrizol

BASF

Alberdingk Boley

Hauthaway

Stahl

Mitsui Chemicals

UBE

DIC

Reichhold

Wanhua Chemical

Dow Chemical

SiwoChem

SNP

Chase

VCM Polyurethanes

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bayer

7.1.1 Bayer Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bayer Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bayer Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bayer Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.1.5 Bayer Recent Development

7.2 DSM

7.2.1 DSM Corporation Information

7.2.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DSM Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DSM Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.2.5 DSM Recent Development

7.3 Chemtura

7.3.1 Chemtura Corporation Information

7.3.2 Chemtura Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Chemtura Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Chemtura Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.3.5 Chemtura Recent Development

7.4 Lubrizol

7.4.1 Lubrizol Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lubrizol Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lubrizol Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lubrizol Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.4.5 Lubrizol Recent Development

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BASF Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BASF Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.5.5 BASF Recent Development

7.6 Alberdingk Boley

7.6.1 Alberdingk Boley Corporation Information

7.6.2 Alberdingk Boley Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Alberdingk Boley Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Alberdingk Boley Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.6.5 Alberdingk Boley Recent Development

7.7 Hauthaway

7.7.1 Hauthaway Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hauthaway Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hauthaway Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hauthaway Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.7.5 Hauthaway Recent Development

7.8 Stahl

7.8.1 Stahl Corporation Information

7.8.2 Stahl Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Stahl Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Stahl Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.8.5 Stahl Recent Development

7.9 Mitsui Chemicals

7.9.1 Mitsui Chemicals Corporation Information

7.9.2 Mitsui Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Mitsui Chemicals Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Mitsui Chemicals Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.9.5 Mitsui Chemicals Recent Development

7.10 UBE

7.10.1 UBE Corporation Information

7.10.2 UBE Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 UBE Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 UBE Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.10.5 UBE Recent Development

7.11 DIC

7.11.1 DIC Corporation Information

7.11.2 DIC Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 DIC Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 DIC Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Products Offered

7.11.5 DIC Recent Development

7.12 Reichhold

7.12.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

7.12.2 Reichhold Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Reichhold Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Reichhold Products Offered

7.12.5 Reichhold Recent Development

7.13 Wanhua Chemical

7.13.1 Wanhua Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Wanhua Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Wanhua Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Wanhua Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Wanhua Chemical Recent Development

7.14 Dow Chemical

7.14.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

7.14.2 Dow Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Dow Chemical Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Dow Chemical Products Offered

7.14.5 Dow Chemical Recent Development

7.15 SiwoChem

7.15.1 SiwoChem Corporation Information

7.15.2 SiwoChem Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 SiwoChem Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 SiwoChem Products Offered

7.15.5 SiwoChem Recent Development

7.16 SNP

7.16.1 SNP Corporation Information

7.16.2 SNP Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 SNP Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 SNP Products Offered

7.16.5 SNP Recent Development

7.17 Chase

7.17.1 Chase Corporation Information

7.17.2 Chase Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Chase Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Chase Products Offered

7.17.5 Chase Recent Development

7.18 VCM Polyurethanes

7.18.1 VCM Polyurethanes Corporation Information

7.18.2 VCM Polyurethanes Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 VCM Polyurethanes Polyurethane Dispersions (PUD) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 VCM Polyurethanes Products Offered

7.18.5 VCM Polyurethanes Recent Development

