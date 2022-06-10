AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States AC Planetary Gear Motors market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global AC Planetary Gear Motors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the AC Planetary Gear Motors market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Gear Ratio

Less Than 100 Units

100 to 300 Units

More Than 300 Units

Segment by Application

Semiconductor

Food Industrial

Aerospace

Textile and Printing

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Oriental Motor

ZF

Sumitomo

Telco

WEG

Lenze

KEB Automation

Gw industry

ABM Greiffenberger Antriebste

3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES

Mini Motor

Ningbo New Guanlian Motor

Shenzhen Power Motor Industry

Jiangnan Yifan Motor

Changzhou Fulling Motor

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global AC Planetary Gear Motors consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of AC Planetary Gear Motors market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global AC Planetary Gear Motors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the AC Planetary Gear Motors with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of AC Planetary Gear Motors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> AC Planetary Gear Motors companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC Planetary Gear Motors Product Introduction

1.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States AC Planetary Gear Motors in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Dynamics

1.5.1 AC Planetary Gear Motors Industry Trends

1.5.2 AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Drivers

1.5.3 AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Challenges

1.5.4 AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Gear Ratio

2.1 AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Segment by Gear Ratio

2.1.1 Less Than 100 Units

2.1.2 100 to 300 Units

2.1.3 More Than 300 Units

2.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size by Gear Ratio

2.2.1 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Value, by Gear Ratio (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Volume, by Gear Ratio (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Gear Ratio (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size by Gear Ratio

2.3.1 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Value, by Gear Ratio (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Volume, by Gear Ratio (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Gear Ratio (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Semiconductor

3.1.2 Food Industrial

3.1.3 Aerospace

3.1.4 Textile and Printing

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of AC Planetary Gear Motors in 2021

4.2.3 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers AC Planetary Gear Motors Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AC Planetary Gear Motors Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top AC Planetary Gear Motors Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size by Region

5.1 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa AC Planetary Gear Motors Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Oriental Motor

7.1.1 Oriental Motor Corporation Information

7.1.2 Oriental Motor Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Oriental Motor AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Oriental Motor AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.1.5 Oriental Motor Recent Development

7.2 ZF

7.2.1 ZF Corporation Information

7.2.2 ZF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ZF AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ZF AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.2.5 ZF Recent Development

7.3 Sumitomo

7.3.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sumitomo AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sumitomo AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.3.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.4 Telco

7.4.1 Telco Corporation Information

7.4.2 Telco Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Telco AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Telco AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.4.5 Telco Recent Development

7.5 WEG

7.5.1 WEG Corporation Information

7.5.2 WEG Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 WEG AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 WEG AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.5.5 WEG Recent Development

7.6 Lenze

7.6.1 Lenze Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lenze Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lenze AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lenze AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.6.5 Lenze Recent Development

7.7 KEB Automation

7.7.1 KEB Automation Corporation Information

7.7.2 KEB Automation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 KEB Automation AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 KEB Automation AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.7.5 KEB Automation Recent Development

7.8 Gw industry

7.8.1 Gw industry Corporation Information

7.8.2 Gw industry Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Gw industry AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Gw industry AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.8.5 Gw industry Recent Development

7.9 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebste

7.9.1 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebste Corporation Information

7.9.2 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebste Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebste AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebste AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.9.5 ABM Greiffenberger Antriebste Recent Development

7.10 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES

7.10.1 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Corporation Information

7.10.2 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.10.5 3X MOTION TECHNOLOGIES Recent Development

7.11 Mini Motor

7.11.1 Mini Motor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Mini Motor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Mini Motor AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Mini Motor AC Planetary Gear Motors Products Offered

7.11.5 Mini Motor Recent Development

7.12 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor

7.12.1 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Corporation Information

7.12.2 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Products Offered

7.12.5 Ningbo New Guanlian Motor Recent Development

7.13 Shenzhen Power Motor Industry

7.13.1 Shenzhen Power Motor Industry Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shenzhen Power Motor Industry Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shenzhen Power Motor Industry AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shenzhen Power Motor Industry Products Offered

7.13.5 Shenzhen Power Motor Industry Recent Development

7.14 Jiangnan Yifan Motor

7.14.1 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Corporation Information

7.14.2 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Jiangnan Yifan Motor AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Products Offered

7.14.5 Jiangnan Yifan Motor Recent Development

7.15 Changzhou Fulling Motor

7.15.1 Changzhou Fulling Motor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Changzhou Fulling Motor Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Changzhou Fulling Motor AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Changzhou Fulling Motor Products Offered

7.15.5 Changzhou Fulling Motor Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 AC Planetary Gear Motors Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 AC Planetary Gear Motors Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 AC Planetary Gear Motors Distributors

8.3 AC Planetary Gear Motors Production Mode & Process

8.4 AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 AC Planetary Gear Motors Sales Channels

8.4.2 AC Planetary Gear Motors Distributors

8.5 AC Planetary Gear Motors Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

