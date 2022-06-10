Global Wheelchair Rental Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Wheelchair Rental market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wheelchair Rental market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wheelchair Rental market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Motorized Wheelchair accounting for % of the Wheelchair Rental global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Home Use was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Wheelchair Rental Scope and Market Size

Wheelchair Rental market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wheelchair Rental market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wheelchair Rental market size by players, by Plating Thickness and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357549/wheelchair-rental

Segment by Type

Motorized Wheelchair

Manual Wheelchair

Segment by Application

Home Use

Zoo

Amusement Park

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Scootaround

Accessible Italy

Mobility Hire

Playamobility

McCann’s Medical

Medtech Services

Aidacare

Accessible Madrid

HME

OxyPros

BikeinBO

Orthopedic Mobility Rental

Bellevue Healthcare

Medical Store

London Wheelchair Rental

Homepro Medical

Pro Mobility

Buena Vista

Hieline

Conval-Aid

Freedom Mobility Solutions

All-Star Medical

Bike & Roll DC

O’Flynn Medical

Therap-Ease

Wheel Freedom

DLD Wheelchair Rental

Walker Mobility

Messe München

Sumed International

Cairnhill Healthcare

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersconsumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028. To understand the structure of Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmarket by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Marine Soft-Sided Coolersmanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Marine Soft-Sided Coolerswith respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks). To project the consumption of Marine Soft-Sided Coolerssubmarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Wheelchair Rentalcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wheelchair Rental Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Wheelchair Rental Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Wheelchair Rental in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Wheelchair Rental Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Wheelchair Rental Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Wheelchair Rental Industry Trends

1.4.2 Wheelchair Rental Market Drivers

1.4.3 Wheelchair Rental Market Challenges

1.4.4 Wheelchair Rental Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Wheelchair Rental by Type

2.1 Wheelchair Rental Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Motorized Wheelchair

2.1.2 Manual Wheelchair

2.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Wheelchair Rental by Application

3.1 Wheelchair Rental Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home Use

3.1.2 Zoo

3.1.3 Amusement Park

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Wheelchair Rental Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Wheelchair Rental Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Wheelchair Rental Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Wheelchair Rental in 2021

4.2.3 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Wheelchair Rental Headquarters, Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Wheelchair Rental Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Companies Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Wheelchair Rental Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Wheelchair Rental Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Wheelchair Rental Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wheelchair Rental Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wheelchair Rental Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wheelchair Rental Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wheelchair Rental Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wheelchair Rental Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wheelchair Rental Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wheelchair Rental Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wheelchair Rental Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wheelchair Rental Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wheelchair Rental Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wheelchair Rental Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Scootaround

7.1.1 Scootaround Company Details

7.1.2 Scootaround Business Overview

7.1.3 Scootaround Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.1.4 Scootaround Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Scootaround Recent Development

7.2 Accessible Italy

7.2.1 Accessible Italy Company Details

7.2.2 Accessible Italy Business Overview

7.2.3 Accessible Italy Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.2.4 Accessible Italy Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Accessible Italy Recent Development

7.3 Mobility Hire

7.3.1 Mobility Hire Company Details

7.3.2 Mobility Hire Business Overview

7.3.3 Mobility Hire Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.3.4 Mobility Hire Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Mobility Hire Recent Development

7.4 Playamobility

7.4.1 Playamobility Company Details

7.4.2 Playamobility Business Overview

7.4.3 Playamobility Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.4.4 Playamobility Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Playamobility Recent Development

7.5 McCann’s Medical

7.5.1 McCann’s Medical Company Details

7.5.2 McCann’s Medical Business Overview

7.5.3 McCann’s Medical Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.5.4 McCann’s Medical Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 McCann’s Medical Recent Development

7.6 Medtech Services

7.6.1 Medtech Services Company Details

7.6.2 Medtech Services Business Overview

7.6.3 Medtech Services Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.6.4 Medtech Services Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Medtech Services Recent Development

7.7 Aidacare

7.7.1 Aidacare Company Details

7.7.2 Aidacare Business Overview

7.7.3 Aidacare Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.7.4 Aidacare Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Aidacare Recent Development

7.8 Accessible Madrid

7.8.1 Accessible Madrid Company Details

7.8.2 Accessible Madrid Business Overview

7.8.3 Accessible Madrid Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.8.4 Accessible Madrid Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Accessible Madrid Recent Development

7.9 HME

7.9.1 HME Company Details

7.9.2 HME Business Overview

7.9.3 HME Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.9.4 HME Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 HME Recent Development

7.10 OxyPros

7.10.1 OxyPros Company Details

7.10.2 OxyPros Business Overview

7.10.3 OxyPros Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.10.4 OxyPros Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 OxyPros Recent Development

7.11 BikeinBO

7.11.1 BikeinBO Company Details

7.11.2 BikeinBO Business Overview

7.11.3 BikeinBO Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.11.4 BikeinBO Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 BikeinBO Recent Development

7.12 Orthopedic Mobility Rental

7.12.1 Orthopedic Mobility Rental Company Details

7.12.2 Orthopedic Mobility Rental Business Overview

7.12.3 Orthopedic Mobility Rental Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.12.4 Orthopedic Mobility Rental Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Orthopedic Mobility Rental Recent Development

7.13 Bellevue Healthcare

7.13.1 Bellevue Healthcare Company Details

7.13.2 Bellevue Healthcare Business Overview

7.13.3 Bellevue Healthcare Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.13.4 Bellevue Healthcare Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Bellevue Healthcare Recent Development

7.14 Medical Store

7.14.1 Medical Store Company Details

7.14.2 Medical Store Business Overview

7.14.3 Medical Store Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.14.4 Medical Store Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Medical Store Recent Development

7.15 London Wheelchair Rental

7.15.1 London Wheelchair Rental Company Details

7.15.2 London Wheelchair Rental Business Overview

7.15.3 London Wheelchair Rental Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.15.4 London Wheelchair Rental Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 London Wheelchair Rental Recent Development

7.16 Homepro Medical

7.16.1 Homepro Medical Company Details

7.16.2 Homepro Medical Business Overview

7.16.3 Homepro Medical Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.16.4 Homepro Medical Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Homepro Medical Recent Development

7.17 Pro Mobility

7.17.1 Pro Mobility Company Details

7.17.2 Pro Mobility Business Overview

7.17.3 Pro Mobility Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.17.4 Pro Mobility Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Pro Mobility Recent Development

7.18 Buena Vista

7.18.1 Buena Vista Company Details

7.18.2 Buena Vista Business Overview

7.18.3 Buena Vista Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.18.4 Buena Vista Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Buena Vista Recent Development

7.19 Hieline

7.19.1 Hieline Company Details

7.19.2 Hieline Business Overview

7.19.3 Hieline Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.19.4 Hieline Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Hieline Recent Development

7.20 Conval-Aid

7.20.1 Conval-Aid Company Details

7.20.2 Conval-Aid Business Overview

7.20.3 Conval-Aid Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.20.4 Conval-Aid Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Conval-Aid Recent Development

7.21 Freedom Mobility Solutions

7.21.1 Freedom Mobility Solutions Company Details

7.21.2 Freedom Mobility Solutions Business Overview

7.21.3 Freedom Mobility Solutions Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.21.4 Freedom Mobility Solutions Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Freedom Mobility Solutions Recent Development

7.22 All-Star Medical

7.22.1 All-Star Medical Company Details

7.22.2 All-Star Medical Business Overview

7.22.3 All-Star Medical Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.22.4 All-Star Medical Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 All-Star Medical Recent Development

7.23 Bike & Roll DC

7.23.1 Bike & Roll DC Company Details

7.23.2 Bike & Roll DC Business Overview

7.23.3 Bike & Roll DC Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.23.4 Bike & Roll DC Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 Bike & Roll DC Recent Development

7.24 O’Flynn Medical

7.24.1 O’Flynn Medical Company Details

7.24.2 O’Flynn Medical Business Overview

7.24.3 O’Flynn Medical Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.24.4 O’Flynn Medical Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 O’Flynn Medical Recent Development

7.25 Therap-Ease

7.25.1 Therap-Ease Company Details

7.25.2 Therap-Ease Business Overview

7.25.3 Therap-Ease Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.25.4 Therap-Ease Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Therap-Ease Recent Development

7.26 Wheel Freedom

7.26.1 Wheel Freedom Company Details

7.26.2 Wheel Freedom Business Overview

7.26.3 Wheel Freedom Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.26.4 Wheel Freedom Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 Wheel Freedom Recent Development

7.27 DLD Wheelchair Rental

7.27.1 DLD Wheelchair Rental Company Details

7.27.2 DLD Wheelchair Rental Business Overview

7.27.3 DLD Wheelchair Rental Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.27.4 DLD Wheelchair Rental Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.27.5 DLD Wheelchair Rental Recent Development

7.28 Walker Mobility

7.28.1 Walker Mobility Company Details

7.28.2 Walker Mobility Business Overview

7.28.3 Walker Mobility Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.28.4 Walker Mobility Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.28.5 Walker Mobility Recent Development

7.29 Messe München

7.29.1 Messe München Company Details

7.29.2 Messe München Business Overview

7.29.3 Messe München Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.29.4 Messe München Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.29.5 Messe München Recent Development

7.30 Sumed International

7.30.1 Sumed International Company Details

7.30.2 Sumed International Business Overview

7.30.3 Sumed International Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.30.4 Sumed International Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.30.5 Sumed International Recent Development

7.31 Cairnhill Healthcare

7.31.1 Cairnhill Healthcare Company Details

7.31.2 Cairnhill Healthcare Business Overview

7.31.3 Cairnhill Healthcare Wheelchair Rental Introduction

7.31.4 Cairnhill Healthcare Revenue in Wheelchair Rental Business (2017-2022)

7.31.5 Cairnhill Healthcare Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, FREE sample, etc. please click:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/357549/wheelchair-rental

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States