Global Wheelchair Securement Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Wheelchair Securement market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wheelchair Securement market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Wheelchair Securement market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Non-Retractable accounting for % of the Wheelchair Securement global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Motorized Wheelchair was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Wheelchair Securement Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Wheelchair Securement market size by players, by Plating Thickness and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Non-Retractable

Retractable

Docking System

Segment by Application

Motorized Wheelchair

Manual Wheelchair

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Q’strain

AMF-Bruns

EZ Lock

BraunAbility

Sure-Lok

Driverge

Jun Kaung

Access-Ability

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

Target Audience

> Wheelchair Securementcompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wheelchair Securement Product Introduction

1.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Wheelchair Securement Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Wheelchair Securement Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Wheelchair Securement Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Wheelchair Securement Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Wheelchair Securement in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Wheelchair Securement Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Wheelchair Securement Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Wheelchair Securement Industry Trends

1.5.2 Wheelchair Securement Market Drivers

1.5.3 Wheelchair Securement Market Challenges

1.5.4 Wheelchair Securement Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Wheelchair Securement Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Non-Retractable

2.1.2 Retractable

2.1.3 Docking System

2.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Wheelchair Securement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Wheelchair Securement Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Wheelchair Securement Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Wheelchair Securement Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Wheelchair Securement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Wheelchair Securement Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Motorized Wheelchair

3.1.2 Manual Wheelchair

3.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Wheelchair Securement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Wheelchair Securement Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Wheelchair Securement Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Wheelchair Securement Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Wheelchair Securement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Wheelchair Securement Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Wheelchair Securement Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Wheelchair Securement Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Wheelchair Securement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Wheelchair Securement Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Wheelchair Securement in 2021

4.2.3 Global Wheelchair Securement Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Wheelchair Securement Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Wheelchair Securement Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Wheelchair Securement Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Wheelchair Securement Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Wheelchair Securement Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Wheelchair Securement Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Wheelchair Securement Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Wheelchair Securement Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Wheelchair Securement Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Wheelchair Securement Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Wheelchair Securement Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Wheelchair Securement Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Wheelchair Securement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Wheelchair Securement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Wheelchair Securement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Wheelchair Securement Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Wheelchair Securement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Wheelchair Securement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Wheelchair Securement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Wheelchair Securement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Wheelchair Securement Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Wheelchair Securement Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Q’strain

7.1.1 Q’strain Corporation Information

7.1.2 Q’strain Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Q’strain Wheelchair Securement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Q’strain Wheelchair Securement Products Offered

7.1.5 Q’strain Recent Development

7.2 AMF-Bruns

7.2.1 AMF-Bruns Corporation Information

7.2.2 AMF-Bruns Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AMF-Bruns Wheelchair Securement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AMF-Bruns Wheelchair Securement Products Offered

7.2.5 AMF-Bruns Recent Development

7.3 EZ Lock

7.3.1 EZ Lock Corporation Information

7.3.2 EZ Lock Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 EZ Lock Wheelchair Securement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 EZ Lock Wheelchair Securement Products Offered

7.3.5 EZ Lock Recent Development

7.4 BraunAbility

7.4.1 BraunAbility Corporation Information

7.4.2 BraunAbility Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 BraunAbility Wheelchair Securement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 BraunAbility Wheelchair Securement Products Offered

7.4.5 BraunAbility Recent Development

7.5 Sure-Lok

7.5.1 Sure-Lok Corporation Information

7.5.2 Sure-Lok Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Sure-Lok Wheelchair Securement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Sure-Lok Wheelchair Securement Products Offered

7.5.5 Sure-Lok Recent Development

7.6 Driverge

7.6.1 Driverge Corporation Information

7.6.2 Driverge Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Driverge Wheelchair Securement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Driverge Wheelchair Securement Products Offered

7.6.5 Driverge Recent Development

7.7 Jun Kaung

7.7.1 Jun Kaung Corporation Information

7.7.2 Jun Kaung Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Jun Kaung Wheelchair Securement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Jun Kaung Wheelchair Securement Products Offered

7.7.5 Jun Kaung Recent Development

7.8 Access-Ability

7.8.1 Access-Ability Corporation Information

7.8.2 Access-Ability Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Access-Ability Wheelchair Securement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Access-Ability Wheelchair Securement Products Offered

7.8.5 Access-Ability Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Wheelchair Securement Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Wheelchair Securement Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Wheelchair Securement Distributors

8.3 Wheelchair Securement Production Mode & Process

8.4 Wheelchair Securement Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Wheelchair Securement Sales Channels

8.4.2 Wheelchair Securement Distributors

8.5 Wheelchair Securement Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

