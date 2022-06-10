Global Fibreglass Filler Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Fibreglass Filler market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Fibreglass Filler market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Summary

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Fibreglass Filler market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, 1K Fibreglass Filler accounting for % of the Fibreglass Filler global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Home was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Fibreglass Filler Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Fibreglass Filler market size by players, by Plating Thickness and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

1K Fibreglass Filler

2K Fibreglass Filler

Segment by Application

Home

Workshop

Bodyshop

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

ITW AAMTech

U-POL

Biltema

European Aerosols

Owatrol Ireland

Silverhook

ProWorx

Epifanes

3M

CRC

Henkel

NOVOL

Förch

4CR

MPEX

HB Body

Toplac

KENT

Troton

Roberlo

EN Chemicals

Evercoat

Rust-Oleum

Soll Automotive Paints

BASF Coatings

MIARCO

KAPCI Coatings

The Goal of the Report

Target Audience

> Fibreglass Fillercompanies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fibreglass Filler Product Introduction

1.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Fibreglass Filler Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Fibreglass Filler Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Fibreglass Filler Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Fibreglass Filler Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Fibreglass Filler in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Fibreglass Filler Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Fibreglass Filler Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Fibreglass Filler Industry Trends

1.5.2 Fibreglass Filler Market Drivers

1.5.3 Fibreglass Filler Market Challenges

1.5.4 Fibreglass Filler Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Fibreglass Filler Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 1K Fibreglass Filler

2.1.2 2K Fibreglass Filler

2.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Fibreglass Filler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Fibreglass Filler Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Fibreglass Filler Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Fibreglass Filler Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Fibreglass Filler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Fibreglass Filler Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Home

3.1.2 Workshop

3.1.3 Bodyshop

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Fibreglass Filler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Fibreglass Filler Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Fibreglass Filler Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Fibreglass Filler Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Fibreglass Filler Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Fibreglass Filler Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Fibreglass Filler Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Fibreglass Filler Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Fibreglass Filler Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Fibreglass Filler Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Fibreglass Filler in 2021

4.2.3 Global Fibreglass Filler Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Fibreglass Filler Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Fibreglass Filler Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Fibreglass Filler Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fibreglass Filler Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Fibreglass Filler Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Fibreglass Filler Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Fibreglass Filler Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Fibreglass Filler Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Fibreglass Filler Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Fibreglass Filler Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Fibreglass Filler Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Fibreglass Filler Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Fibreglass Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Fibreglass Filler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Fibreglass Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Fibreglass Filler Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Fibreglass Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Fibreglass Filler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Fibreglass Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Fibreglass Filler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Filler Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Fibreglass Filler Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ITW AAMTech

7.1.1 ITW AAMTech Corporation Information

7.1.2 ITW AAMTech Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ITW AAMTech Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ITW AAMTech Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.1.5 ITW AAMTech Recent Development

7.2 U-POL

7.2.1 U-POL Corporation Information

7.2.2 U-POL Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 U-POL Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 U-POL Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.2.5 U-POL Recent Development

7.3 Biltema

7.3.1 Biltema Corporation Information

7.3.2 Biltema Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Biltema Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Biltema Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.3.5 Biltema Recent Development

7.4 European Aerosols

7.4.1 European Aerosols Corporation Information

7.4.2 European Aerosols Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 European Aerosols Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 European Aerosols Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.4.5 European Aerosols Recent Development

7.5 Owatrol Ireland

7.5.1 Owatrol Ireland Corporation Information

7.5.2 Owatrol Ireland Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Owatrol Ireland Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Owatrol Ireland Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.5.5 Owatrol Ireland Recent Development

7.6 Silverhook

7.6.1 Silverhook Corporation Information

7.6.2 Silverhook Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Silverhook Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Silverhook Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.6.5 Silverhook Recent Development

7.7 ProWorx

7.7.1 ProWorx Corporation Information

7.7.2 ProWorx Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 ProWorx Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 ProWorx Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.7.5 ProWorx Recent Development

7.8 Epifanes

7.8.1 Epifanes Corporation Information

7.8.2 Epifanes Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Epifanes Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Epifanes Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.8.5 Epifanes Recent Development

7.9 3M

7.9.1 3M Corporation Information

7.9.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 3M Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 3M Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.9.5 3M Recent Development

7.10 CRC

7.10.1 CRC Corporation Information

7.10.2 CRC Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CRC Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CRC Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.10.5 CRC Recent Development

7.11 Henkel

7.11.1 Henkel Corporation Information

7.11.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Henkel Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Henkel Fibreglass Filler Products Offered

7.11.5 Henkel Recent Development

7.12 NOVOL

7.12.1 NOVOL Corporation Information

7.12.2 NOVOL Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NOVOL Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NOVOL Products Offered

7.12.5 NOVOL Recent Development

7.13 Förch

7.13.1 Förch Corporation Information

7.13.2 Förch Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Förch Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Förch Products Offered

7.13.5 Förch Recent Development

7.14 4CR

7.14.1 4CR Corporation Information

7.14.2 4CR Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 4CR Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 4CR Products Offered

7.14.5 4CR Recent Development

7.15 MPEX

7.15.1 MPEX Corporation Information

7.15.2 MPEX Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MPEX Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MPEX Products Offered

7.15.5 MPEX Recent Development

7.16 HB Body

7.16.1 HB Body Corporation Information

7.16.2 HB Body Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 HB Body Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 HB Body Products Offered

7.16.5 HB Body Recent Development

7.17 Toplac

7.17.1 Toplac Corporation Information

7.17.2 Toplac Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Toplac Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Toplac Products Offered

7.17.5 Toplac Recent Development

7.18 KENT

7.18.1 KENT Corporation Information

7.18.2 KENT Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 KENT Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 KENT Products Offered

7.18.5 KENT Recent Development

7.19 Troton

7.19.1 Troton Corporation Information

7.19.2 Troton Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Troton Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Troton Products Offered

7.19.5 Troton Recent Development

7.20 Roberlo

7.20.1 Roberlo Corporation Information

7.20.2 Roberlo Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Roberlo Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Roberlo Products Offered

7.20.5 Roberlo Recent Development

7.21 EN Chemicals

7.21.1 EN Chemicals Corporation Information

7.21.2 EN Chemicals Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 EN Chemicals Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 EN Chemicals Products Offered

7.21.5 EN Chemicals Recent Development

7.22 Evercoat

7.22.1 Evercoat Corporation Information

7.22.2 Evercoat Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Evercoat Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Evercoat Products Offered

7.22.5 Evercoat Recent Development

7.23 Rust-Oleum

7.23.1 Rust-Oleum Corporation Information

7.23.2 Rust-Oleum Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Rust-Oleum Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Rust-Oleum Products Offered

7.23.5 Rust-Oleum Recent Development

7.24 Soll Automotive Paints

7.24.1 Soll Automotive Paints Corporation Information

7.24.2 Soll Automotive Paints Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Soll Automotive Paints Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Soll Automotive Paints Products Offered

7.24.5 Soll Automotive Paints Recent Development

7.25 BASF Coatings

7.25.1 BASF Coatings Corporation Information

7.25.2 BASF Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 BASF Coatings Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 BASF Coatings Products Offered

7.25.5 BASF Coatings Recent Development

7.26 MIARCO

7.26.1 MIARCO Corporation Information

7.26.2 MIARCO Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 MIARCO Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 MIARCO Products Offered

7.26.5 MIARCO Recent Development

7.27 KAPCI Coatings

7.27.1 KAPCI Coatings Corporation Information

7.27.2 KAPCI Coatings Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 KAPCI Coatings Fibreglass Filler Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 KAPCI Coatings Products Offered

7.27.5 KAPCI Coatings Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Fibreglass Filler Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Fibreglass Filler Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Fibreglass Filler Distributors

8.3 Fibreglass Filler Production Mode & Process

8.4 Fibreglass Filler Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Fibreglass Filler Sales Channels

8.4.2 Fibreglass Filler Distributors

8.5 Fibreglass Filler Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

