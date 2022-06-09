City Smart Parking Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
City Smart Parking Solution is the most invented parking system that is designed to improve parking efficiency, customer experience. It is also aimed to improve environmental damages. Smart parking system includes a lot of components such as Smart pay station, parking guidance, automotive parking lot, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of City Smart Parking Solution in Global, including the following market information:
Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global City Smart Parking Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
On-street Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of City Smart Parking Solution include Amano Corporation, Xerox Corporation, Siemens, Cubic Corporation, Swarco AG, Thales, JIESHUN, SKIDATA and Kapsch TrafficCom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the City Smart Parking Solution companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global City Smart Parking Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
On-street
Off-street
Global City Smart Parking Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Government Use
Other
Global City Smart Parking Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies City Smart Parking Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies City Smart Parking Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Amano Corporation
Xerox Corporation
Siemens
Cubic Corporation
Swarco AG
Thales
JIESHUN
SKIDATA
Kapsch TrafficCom
KEYTOP
Hangzhou Reformer
FlashParking
Fujica
T2 Systems
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 City Smart Parking Solution Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global City Smart Parking Solution Overall Market Size
2.1 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global City Smart Parking Solution Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top City Smart Parking Solution Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global City Smart Parking Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global City Smart Parking Solution Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 City Smart Parking Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies City Smart Parking Solution Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 City Smart Parking Solution Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 City Smart Parking Solution Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 City Smart Parking Solut
