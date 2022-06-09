2022-2030 Report on Global Legal Sports Betting Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel

This report studies the Legal Sports Betting market, covering market size for segment by type (American Football, Basketball, etc.), by application (Online, Offline, etc.), by sales channel (Direct Channel, Distribution Channel), by player (888 Holdings, Amaya gaming, Bet365 Group, BetAmerica, Bet-at-home.com, etc.) and by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa).

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Legal Sports Betting from 2016-2021, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-2030 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales/revenue/value, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Legal Sports Betting market.

Moreover, the impact of COVID-19 is also concerned. Since outbreak in December 2019, the COVID-19 virus has spread to all around the world and caused huge losses of lives and economy, and the global manufacturing, tourism and financial markets have been hit hard, while the online market/industry increase. Fortunately, with the development of vaccine and other effort by global governments and organizations, the negative impact of COVID-19 is expected to subside and the global economy is expected to recover.

This research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Moreover, this research provides an in-depth market evaluation by highlighting information on various aspects covering market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends. In the end, this report also provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

The research methodology used to estimate and forecast this market begins by capturing the revenues of the key players and their shares in the market. Various secondary sources such as press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, industry associations, governmental agencies and customs data, have been used to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of the market. Calculations based on this led to the overall market size. After arriving at the overall market size, the total market has been split into several segments and subsegments, which have then been verified through primary research by conducting extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives. The data triangulation and market breakdown procedures have been employed to complete the overall market engineering process and arrive at the exact statistics for all segments and subsegments.

Leading players of Legal Sports Betting including:

888 Holdings

Amaya gaming

Bet365 Group

BetAmerica

Bet-at-home.com

Betfred

BetMGM

BetRivers

Betsson

BetVictor

Betway

BetWinner

DraftKings

FanDuel

Flutter Entertainment

Fortuna Entertainment Group

Gala?Coral?Group

GVC Holdings

Kindred Group

Ladbrokes

Paddy Power Betfair

Pinnacle

Premier Bet

SBOBET

Sky Betting and Gaming

Sports Interaction

The?Stars?Group

TVG

Twinspires

William Hill

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

American Football

Basketball

Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing

Soccer

Hockey

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Online

Offline

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we can provide you the customized report as you want.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Legal Sports Betting Market Overview

1.1 Legal Sports Betting Definition

1.2 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size Status and Outlook (2016-2030)

1.3 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size Comparison by Region (2016-2030)

1.4 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size Comparison by Type (2016-2030)

1.5 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size Comparison by Application (2016-2030)

1.6 Global Legal Sports Betting Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2016-2030)

1.7 Legal Sports Betting Market Dynamics (COVID-19 Impacts)

1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities

1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks

1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/Expansion)

1.7.4 COVID-19 Impacts

1.7.5 Post-Strategies of COVID-19

Chapter 2 Legal Sports Betting Market Segment Analysis by Player

2.1 Global Legal Sports Betting Sales and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.2 Global Legal Sports Betting Revenue and Market Share by Player (2019-2021)

2.3 Global Legal Sports Betting Average Price by Player (2019-2021)

2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends

2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player

Chapter 3 Legal Sports Betting Market Segment Analysis by Type

3.1 Global Legal Sports Betting Market by Type

3.1.1 American Football

3.1.2 Basketball

3.1.3 Mixed Martial Arts and Boxing

3.1.4 Soccer

3.1.5 Hockey

