Variable Universal Life Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Variable universal life insurance (often shortened to VUL) is a type of life insurance that builds a cash value. In a VUL, the cash value can be invested in a wide variety of separate accounts, similar to mutual funds, and the choice of which of the available separate accounts to use is entirely up to the contract owner.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Variable Universal Life Insurance in Global, including the following market information:
Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Variable Universal Life Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Flexible Premium Universal Life Insurance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Variable Universal Life Insurance include Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance and Nippon Life Insurance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Variable Universal Life Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Flexible Premium Universal Life Insurance
Fixed Premium Universal Life Insurance
Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Agency
Digital & Direct Channels
Brokers
Bancassurance
Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Variable Universal Life Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Variable Universal Life Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Allianz
AXA
Generali
Ping An Insurance
China Life Insurance
Prudential PLC
Munich Re
Zurich Insurance
Nippon Life Insurance
Japan Post Holdings
Berkshire Hathaway
Metlife
Manulife Financial
CPIC
Chubb
AIG
Aviva
Allstate
Swiss RE
Prudential Financial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Variable Universal Life Insurance Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Variable Universal Life Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Variable Universal Life Insurance Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Variable Universal Life Insurance Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Variable Universal Life Insurance Companies
