Variable Universal Life Insurance Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Variable universal life insurance (often shortened to VUL) is a type of life insurance that builds a cash value. In a VUL, the cash value can be invested in a wide variety of separate accounts, similar to mutual funds, and the choice of which of the available separate accounts to use is entirely up to the contract owner.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Variable Universal Life Insurance in Global, including the following market information:

Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Variable Universal Life Insurance market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Flexible Premium Universal Life Insurance Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Variable Universal Life Insurance include Allianz, AXA, Generali, Ping An Insurance, China Life Insurance, Prudential PLC, Munich Re, Zurich Insurance and Nippon Life Insurance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Variable Universal Life Insurance companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Flexible Premium Universal Life Insurance

Fixed Premium Universal Life Insurance

Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agency

Digital & Direct Channels

Brokers

Bancassurance

Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Variable Universal Life Insurance revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Variable Universal Life Insurance revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allianz

AXA

Generali

Ping An Insurance

China Life Insurance

Prudential PLC

Munich Re

Zurich Insurance

Nippon Life Insurance

Japan Post Holdings

Berkshire Hathaway

Metlife

Manulife Financial

CPIC

Chubb

AIG

Aviva

Allstate

Swiss RE

Prudential Financial

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Variable Universal Life Insurance Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Variable Universal Life Insurance Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Variable Universal Life Insurance Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Variable Universal Life Insurance Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Variable Universal Life Insurance Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Variable Universal Life Insurance Companies



