Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) in Global, including the following market information:

Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) include IBM, ARMS, Accenture, AccessData, Axon, Column Technologies, DFLABS, ESRI and Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Computer-aided Dispatch (CAD)

Records Management Software (RMS)

Jail Management Software (JMS)

Court Management Software (CMS)

Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Integrated Court Case Management

Jail Management

Law Enforcement

Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM

ARMS

Accenture

AccessData

Axon

Column Technologies

DFLABS

ESRI

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Motorola Solutions

Nuance Communications

Omnigo Software

Oracle

Palantir Technologies

Wynyard Group

Hyland

Enterpol

EIS, Inc.

GeoConex

Computer Information Systems, Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Public Safety Records Management System (RMS) Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Public Safety Record

