Edge Computing Hardware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edge Computing Hardware in global, including the following market information:
Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Edge Computing Hardware companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edge Computing Hardware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Edge Servers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edge Computing Hardware include Dell, Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Lenovo, Nokia, Fujitsu, Gigabyte Technology and ADLINK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Edge Computing Hardware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edge Computing Hardware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Edge Servers
Edge all-in-one
Edge Gateway
Global Edge Computing Hardware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Smart Manufacturing
Smart Home
Smart Logistics
Smart Farm
Internet of Vehicles
Energy Facility Monitoring
Security Prevention and Control
Global Edge Computing Hardware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Edge Computing Hardware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Edge Computing Hardware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Edge Computing Hardware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Edge Computing Hardware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Dell
Cisco
HPE
Huawei
Lenovo
Nokia
Fujitsu
Gigabyte Technology
ADLINK
Advantech
Atos
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Edge Computing Hardware Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Edge Computing Hardware Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Edge Computing Hardware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Edge Computing Hardware Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Edge Computing Hardware Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Edge Computing Hardware Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Edge Computing Hardware Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Edge Computing Hardware Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Edge Computing Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edge Computing Hardware Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Edge Computing Hardware Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edge Computing Hardware Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edge Computing Hardware Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edge Computing Hardware Companies
4 Sights by Product
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Research Report 2021
Edge Computing Hardware Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027