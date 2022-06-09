Edge Computing Hardware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edge Computing Hardware in global, including the following market information:

Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Edge Computing Hardware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edge Computing Hardware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Edge Servers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edge Computing Hardware include Dell, Cisco, HPE, Huawei, Lenovo, Nokia, Fujitsu, Gigabyte Technology and ADLINK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Edge Computing Hardware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edge Computing Hardware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Edge Servers

Edge all-in-one

Edge Gateway

Global Edge Computing Hardware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Home

Smart Logistics

Smart Farm

Internet of Vehicles

Energy Facility Monitoring

Security Prevention and Control

Global Edge Computing Hardware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edge Computing Hardware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edge Computing Hardware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edge Computing Hardware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Edge Computing Hardware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dell

Cisco

HPE

Huawei

Lenovo

Nokia

Fujitsu

Gigabyte Technology

ADLINK

Advantech

Atos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Edge Computing Hardware Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Edge Computing Hardware Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Edge Computing Hardware Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Edge Computing Hardware Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Edge Computing Hardware Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Edge Computing Hardware Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Edge Computing Hardware Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Edge Computing Hardware Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Edge Computing Hardware Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Edge Computing Hardware Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edge Computing Hardware Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Edge Computing Hardware Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edge Computing Hardware Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edge Computing Hardware Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edge Computing Hardware Companies

4 Sights by Product

